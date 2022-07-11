Sweden vs Switzerland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sweden meet Switzerland at Bramall Lane in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Wednesday 13 July.

Sweden vs Switzerland at a glance When: Wednesday 13 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

What: Group C, Matchday 2

Where to watch Sweden vs Switzerland on TV

What do you need to know?

Sweden will be strong favourites against a Switzerland side yet to record a win in seven attempts in 2022. But with expectation comes pressure: will the Blågult be able to throw off the shackles they kept on in their cautious opening draw against holders the Netherlands? They will certainly have to beware of Switzerland's fast start after Nils Nielsen's side raced into a 2-0 lead inside five minutes against Portugal on Saturday before being pegged back, a real dent to their hopes.

Possible starting line-ups

Sweden: Lindahl; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Glas; Seger, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius, Rytting Kaneryd

Switzerland: Thalmann; Maritz, Calligaris, Bühler, Rinast; Wälti, Maendly; Crnogorčević, Sow, Reuteler, Bachmann

Misses next match if booked: Eseosa Aigbogun, Viola Calligaris, Géraldine Reuteler

Reporters' views

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

Following the draw against the Netherlands, there is a lot of pressure on Sweden to not only win but make a statement against Switzerland. After all, they've not been shy in expressing their intention to win this tournament. Stina Blackstenius should be ready to play from the start, ensuring even more attacking threat for the Swiss to deal with. Sweden will also look to capitalise on their set-piece strength, having struggled to make things click against the Dutch.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

The disappointment surrounding the draw against Portugal is palpable, not least considering Switzerland initially led by two goals following a spectacular start. Against Sweden, the Nati now face a much stronger opponent and will have to find a way to iron out their weaknesses in possession if they are to belie their status as underdogs. However, since Sweden's opening match also ended in a draw, both teams are under pressure – and Switzerland must feel like there is still something to play for in the group.

Form guide

Sweden

Last six games: DWDWDW (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden, 09/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-0 vs Netherlands)

Switzerland

Last six games: DLLLDL (most recent first)

Last match: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland, 09/07

Women's EURO 2017: third in Group C (W1 D1 L1)

View from the camps

Nils Nielsen, Switzerland coach: "Sweden is such a good team in every way that you only have one chance to beat them and that is to go all in on it, regardless of which players you have on the pitch. We have to go all in and really try to see if we can surprise them somehow, if we can get a goal. For that to happen, we need to be aggressive and get up there near their goal, otherwise it will never happen."

