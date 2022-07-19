Women's EURO final tournament goals: All you need to know

There have been 484 goals scored in 177 UEFA European Women's Championship final tournament matches. The 13th edition may still be in progress, but after the group stage alone it is already the most prolific, topping by two the previous overall goals record of 75 from 2009.

All years given are dates for final tournament; 16 teams in 2017, 12 teams in 2009 and 2013, eight between 1997 and 2005, and four teams prior to 1997 including 1984 and 1995, which did not have four-team one-venue formats. Bolded entries are new entries for 2022.

Milestone goals

100 Angélique Roujas: France vs Russia, 1997 group stage (02/07/1997)

200 Solveig Gulbrandsen: Norway vs Sweden, 2005 semi-finals (16/06/2005)

300 Nilla Fischer: Sweden vs Finland, 2013 group stage (13/07/2013)

400 Daniëlle van de Donk: Netherlands vs England, 2007 semi-finals (03/08/2017)

Top scorers: team

Greatest Women's EURO Goals

97 West Germany/Germany

71 Sweden

54 England

51 Norway

38 Italy

37 France

33 Denmark

Top scorers: player

10 Inka Grings (Germany)

10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

8 Carolina Morace (Italy)

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Top scorers: knockouts

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

7 Inka Grings (Germany)

7 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

5﻿ Carolina Morace (Italy)

5 Pia Sundhage (Sweden)

5 Lena Videkull (Sweden)



Top scorers: group stage

Beth Mead's goals

6 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

5 Melania Gabbiadini (Italy)

5 Beth Mead (England)

Best goals per game ratio: by team*

2.26 Germany/West Germany (97 in 43)

1.78 Sweden (71 in 40)

1.74 England (54 in 31)

1.59 Netherlands (27 in 17)

1.54 France (37 in 24)

1.31 Norway (51 in 39)

*Minimum ten games played

Best goals per game ratio: by player*

1.67 Beth Mead (England, 5 in 3)

1.25 Jodie Taylor (England, 5 in 4)

1.00 Marianne Pettersen (Norway, 4 in 4)

0.91 Inka Grings (Germany, 10 in 11)

0.89 Heidi Mohr (West Germany/Germany, 8 in 9)



*﻿Minimum four goals scored

Most goals in single tournament: by team

21 Germany (2009)

15 Germany (2005)

14 England (2022)

13 Germany (2001), Netherlands (2017), Sweden (2013)

Most goals in single tournament: by player

Women's EURO top scorers: 2001-2017

6 Inka Grings (Germany 2009)

5 Beth Mead (England 2022)

5 Lotta Schelin (Sweden 2013)

5 Jodie Taylor (England 2017)

4 Inka Grings (Germany 2005)

4 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands 2017)

4 Heidi Mohr (Germany 1991)

4 Carolina Morace (Italy 1997)

4 Marianne Pettersen (Norway 1997)

4 Angélique Roujas (France 1997)

4 Pia Sundhage (Sweden 1984)

Most goals in single group (team)

England's record 14 group stage goals

14 England 2022

11 Germany 2001

10 England 2017

10 Germany 2009

Most goals in single group (player)

5 Beth Mead (England 2022)

4 Marianne Pettersen (Norway 1997)

4 Angélique Roujas (France 1997)

4 Jodie Taylor (England 2017)

Most goals in single group (combined)

24 2022 Group C (Sweden 8, Netherlands 8, Switzerland 4, Portugal 4)

22 2022 Group A (England 14, Norway 4, Austria 3, Northern Ireland 1)

22 2005 Group B (Germany 8, Norway 6, France 4, Italy 4)

Record win: England 8-0 Norway

8 England (8-0 vs Norway, 2022 group stage)

6 England (6-0 vs Scotland, 2017 group stage)

6 Germany (6-2 vs England, 2009 final)

5 England (5-0 vs Northern Ireland, 2022 group stage)

5 France (5-1 vs Italy, 2022 group stage)

5 Germany (5-0 vs Russia, 2001 group stage)

5 Germany (5-1 vs France, 2009 group stage)

5 Norway (5-0 vs Denmark, 1997 group stage)

5 Norway (5-3 vs Italy, 2005 group stage)

5 Sweden (5-0 vs Finland, 2013 group stage)

5 Sweden (5-0 vs Portugal, 2022 group stage)

Most goals in one game (combined)

Highlights: Norway 5-3 Italy, UEFA Women's EURO 2005

8 Norway 5-3 Italy (2005 group stage)

8 England 2-6 Germany (2009 final)

8 England 8-0 Norway (2022 group stage)

7 Norway 4-3 Sweden (1995 semi-final first leg)

7 France 3-4 Denmark (2001 group stage)

6 France 1-5 Germany (2009 group stage)

6 England 6-0 Scotland (2017 group stage)

6 Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (2017 final)

6 France 5-1 Italy (2022 group stage)

Highest-scoring draw

Highlights: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

2-2 Italy vs Denmark (1997 group stage)

2-2 Portugal vs Switzerland (2022 group stage)

The 1987 semi-final second leg between Sweden and England, and the 2005 semi-final between Sweden and Norway, were both 2-2 after 90 minutes: Sweden won both 3-2 after extra time.

Most goals in a game

4 Marianne Pettersen (Norway 5-0 Denmark, 1997 group stage: 15, 17, 49, 79 minutes)

3 Lena Videkull (Sweden 4-1 Norway, 1995 semi-final second leg: 59, 61, 76)

3 Angélique Roujas (France 3-1 Russia, 1997 group stage: 26, 57, 74)

3 Jodie Taylor (England 6-0 Scotland, 2017 group stage: 11, 26, 53)

3 Grace Geyoro (France 5-1 Italy, 2022 group stage: 9, 40, 45)

3 Beth Mead (England 8-0 Norway, 2022 group stage: 34, 38, 81)

Scoring two goals in multiple games

Inka Grings (Germany; 2 vs Finland in 2005 semi-final, 2 vs Italy in 2009 quarter-final, 2 vs England in 2009 final)

Heidi Mohr (Germany; 2 vs Italy in 1991 semi-final, 2 vs Norway in 1991 final, 2 vs England in 1995 semi-final first leg)

Lotta Schelin (Sweden; 2 in 2013 group stage vs Finland, 2 in 2013 quarter-final vs Iceland)

Scoring in all three games in a group

Beth Mead (England, 2022; 1 vs Austria, 3 vs Norway, 1 vs Northern Ireland)

Alex Popp (Germany, 2022; 1 vs Denmark, 1 vs Spain, 1 vs Finland)



Oldest and youngest scorers

Julie Nelson (37 years 33 days); Northern Ireland v Norway, 2022 group stage

Youngest Women's EURO goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen vs France

Isabell Herlovsen (16 years 351 days); Norway vs France, 2005 group stage

Most different scorers for one team in a match

5 Germany 5-1 France, 2009 group stage

5 England 8-0 Norway, 2022 group stage

5 Birgit Prinz (Germany 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)

4 Maren Meinert (Germany 1993, 1995, 1997, 2001)

4 Heidi Mohr (﻿West Germany/Germany 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995)

4 Carolina Morace (Italy 1984, 1987, 1993, 1997)

Most consecutive games with a goal (team)

19 Germany (2-0 vs Denmark, 1997 group stage to 6-2 vs England, 2009 final)

Goals by round

Group stage: 321 (120) – 2.68 per game (inc 2022)

Quarter-finals*: 29 (12) – 2.42 per game

Semi-finals: 79 (28) – 2.82 per game

Third-place play-off: 13 (4) – 3.25 per game

Final: 42 (13) – 3.23 per game

TOTAL: 484 (177) – 2.73 per game

*2009, 2013 and 2017 only (when part of final tournament).

Semi-final (1984 and 1995) and final (1984) includes two-legged ties. All knockout games include goals in extra time but not penalty shoot-outs.

Goals by year

Women's EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals

16-team tournaments

2022 (in progress): 77 (3.21 per match)

2017: 68 (2.19 per match)

12-team tournaments

2013: 56 (2.24 per match)

2009: 75 (3.00 per match)



Eight-team tournaments

2005: 50 (3.33 per match)

2001: 40 (2.67 per match)

1997: 35 (2.33 per match)



Four-team tournaments

1995: 25 (5.00 per match)

1993: 8 (2.00 per match)

1991: 10 (2.50 per match)

1989: 13 (3.25 per match)

1987: 13 (3.25 per match)

1984: 14 (2.33 per match)