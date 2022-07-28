What would winning Women's EURO mean for England's Sarina Wiegman and Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg?

Sarina Wiegman and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can both end the Sunday with special personal distinctions if they lead their sides to victory in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final.

Both coaches were in charge of different teams in the 2017 finals; Voss-Tecklenburg was Switzerland coach, while Wiegman led hosts Netherlands to an unexpected victory. Having reached the final with England, she could become the first foreign coach to steer a side to glory at a Women's EURO, and the first to win the competition with two nations. Wiegman has already become the first coach to win her first ten final tournament games.

A member of Germany's Women's EURO-winning squads in 1989, 1991, 1995 and 1997, Voss-Tecklenburg can follow in the footsteps of her former team-mate Silvia Neid in becoming the second woman to win the competition as both a player and coach. Having led Duisburg to UEFA Women's Cup glory in 2009 (with Alex Popp among her players), she can also become the first coach to win Europe's top club and national-team women's competitions.

Gero Bisanz won three titles as Germany coach, Silvia Neid went on to claim two at the helm Bongarts/Getty Images

Which coaches have won a EURO?

2017: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

2013: Silvia Neid (Germany)

2009: Silvia Neid (Germany)

2005: Tina Theune (Germany)

2001: Tina Theune (Germany)

1997: Tina Theune (Germany)

1995: Gero Bisanz (Germany)

1993: Even Pellerud (Norway)

1991: Gero Bisanz (Germany)

1989: Gero Bisanz (West Germany)

1987: Erling Hokstad (Norway)

1984: Ulf Lyfors (Sweden)

• Neid was also a player in 1989, 1991 and 1995, and assistant coach in 1997 and 2001. She additionally won the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2016 Olympic gold as coach, as well as the 2004 FIFA U-19 Women's World Cup and three U18/U19 EURO titles.

• Theune was also assistant coach in 1989, 1991 and 1995, and won the 2003 World Cup.

• Pellerud steered Norway to victory in the 1995 World Cup, and also coached Norway to the Women's EURO final in 1991 and 2013 (equalling Bisanz and Theune's record of three final appearances).

• Every winner up to 1995 was coached by a man. Every winner since the introduction of the group stage in 1997 has been coached by a woman, including 2022.

• No team has yet won a final with a foreign coach, but England's Dutch manager Wiegman could change that.

England coach Hope Powell preparing for the 2009 final Getty Images

Most finals tournaments

4 Gero Bisanz (Germany/West Germany 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995)

4 Even Pellerud (Norway 1991, 1993, 1995, 2013)

4 Hope Powell (England 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

• Hope Powell was runner-up as a player in 1984 and coach in 2009. Pia Sundhage won in 1984 and coached Sweden to the 2013 semi-finals.

• Wiegman (Netherlands 2017, England 2022), Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland 2017, Germany 2022), Nils Nielsen (Denmark 2017, Switzerland 2022) and Anna Signeul (Scotland 2017, Finland 2022) are the first coaches to lead two different teams into final tournaments.

Most games as head coach (final tournament)

15 Hope Powell (England)

15 Tina Theune (Germany)

13 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)

12 Silvia Neid (Germany)

10 Bjarne Berntsen (Norway)

10 Even Pellerud (Norway)

10 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)

Only games where coaches were present on the bench count; Wiegman was absent when England played Northern Ireland in 2022.

Most wins as head coach (final tournament)

13 Tina Theune (Germany)

10 Silvia Neid (Germany)

10 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)

7 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)

6 Gero Bisanz (Germany)

6 Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland/Germany)