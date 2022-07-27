Women's EURO 2022 final: England vs Germany match facts, stats, ones to watch
Wednesday 27 July 2022
Hosts England are aiming to become only the fifth team to lift the trophy, and the second in succession to triumph on home soil, as they take on eight-time champions Germany at Wembley.
England vs Germany: Head-to-head
- England are aiming to become the second successive host nation to triumph in the UEFA Women's Championship on home soil as they take on eight-time winners Germany, the most successful side in the competition's history, at Wembley in the final of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
- Only four sides have ever lifted this trophy; aside from Germany's eight titles, Norway have triumphed twice with Sweden and, in 2017, the Netherlands each enjoying a single success.
- The Lionesses reached a first final since 2009 with a 4-0 success against Sweden, the biggest Women's EURO semi-final victory and their first knockout victory by more than a single goal.
- Germany reached the decider for the ninth time with a 2-1 defeat of France, Alexandra Popp scoring both goals.
- The sides are meeting for the second time this year, England winning 3-1 in a friendly tournament victory in Wolverhampton in February. Lina Magull cancelled out Ellen White's 15th-minute opener, before late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby sealed a first win against Germany on English soil.
- England have never beaten Germany in successive matches; indeed, they won just one of the opening 26 encounters between the sides (D4 L21) prior to that victory in February.
- Germany's last win in this fixture came in a Wembley friendly in November 2019. Klara Bühl struck the 90th-minute winner after White had cancelled out Popp's headed opener.
- Die Nationalelf have lost just one of their last six meetings with England (W3 D2), since the 1-0 extra-time defeat in the third-placed play-off at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada.
- England's last Women's EURO final ended in a 6-2 defeat against Germany in Helsinki in 2009, the biggest final victory. Jill Scott was in the England starting XI.
- Germany have won all four Women's EURO meetings between the nations, scoring 15 goals and conceding just four.
- Germany have been victorious in seven of their eight fixtures against the Lionesses in England; winning both previous Wembley encounters.
- England are aiming to become the third nation to win EURO on home soil since the group stage was introduced in 1997, after Germany (2001) and, last time out, the Netherlands under current Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.
- England have twice been beaten EURO finalists, both on hom soil; they lost a penalty shoot-out to Sweden following a two-legged tie in the inaugural tournament in 1984 (0-1 a, 1-0 h, 3-4 pens) before Hope Powell's team were beaten by Germany in 2009. Only Norway (four) and Sweden (three) have been runners-up more often.
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany are aiming to lift the EURO trophy for the ninth time, having been victorious in eight of their ten previous appearances. Norway, with two, are the competition's only other multiple champions.
- Germany triumphed in each of the previous six editions of EURO, and had finished in the top four in each of their first nine participations prior to a 2017 quarter-final defeat by Denmark.
- Germany posted a flawless Group I campaign to book their place at EURO 2022, winning all eight of their qualifiers – scoring 46 goals and conceding just once.
- England have been victorious in five of their last seven knockout fixtures at this tournament, and eight of their 15 overall.
- Germany have won on all eight previous final appearances.
- This will be the second time that these sides have met in a Women's EURO showpiece, after 2009; Norway and Germany have met in four finals while Germany have also taken on Sweden in the decider twice, the only other repeat final.
- Germany have won 17 of their last 18 matches in the EURO knockout stages, their only defeat in that run a 2-1 quarter-final loss to eventual runners-up Denmark at the 2017 edition.
- That loss to Denmark ended Germany's 15-game winning run in the EURO knockout stages, since a 3-1 defeat by the same opponents in the third-place play-off at the 1993 edition.
- Including penalty shoot-outs, Die Nationalelf have won 20 of their 23 EURO knockout ties. The defeats by Denmark aside, they also lost 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw with hosts Italy in the 1993 semi-final.
- Die Nationalelf have scored in all 24 of their Women's EURO knockout matches.
- England have won their last five Women's EURO matches, setting a new national record for successive victories at the tournament, and are on their best-ever run of 11 wins in a row across all competitions.
- The Lionesses have won nine of their last ten EURO matches, the exception the 2-1 semi-final defeat to Wiegman's Netherlands in 2017.
- The Lionesses have scored 20 times at EURO 2022, one behind Germany's finals record of 21 set in 2009.
- England's 14 goals in Group A set a group stage record, overtaking Germany's 11 from 2001.
- Their EURO 2022 campaign has increased England's best-ever unbeaten run to 19 games, all under Wiegman (W17 D2); they have scored 104 goals in that time, conceding just four and keeping 15 clean sheets.
- Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Germany have lost just three of their 45 EURO matches (W36 D6).
- Die Nationalelf had kept a clean sheet in each of their first four EURO 2022 outings – becoming the first side to do so at an edition of the tournament – prior to Merle Frohms' own goal in the semi-final against France.
- Germany recorded maximum points in a group stage at a Women's EURO for the fourth time at these finals; they went on to lift the trophy on each of the previous three occasions.
- Die Nationalelf have won all 11 of their Women's EURO matches in England, scoring 32 goals and conceding just four.
- The only previous final to require penalties was Sweden's 4-3 shoot-out victory following a 1-1 aggregate draw against England in 1984, the Lionesses' only EURO shoot-out.
- Germany's record in EURO penalty shoot-outs is W1 L1:
4-3 v Italy, 1989 semi-finals
3-4 v Italy, 1993 semi-finals
Ones to watch: England
Fran Kirby
- The 29-year-old struck in added time in the 3-1 victory against Germany on 23 February, England's first ever home win against Die Nationalelf.
- Kirby also provided the assist for White's 15th-minute opener in that match.
- The attacker has scored two goals in her last three EURO outings having managed only one in her first six appearances in the competition.
- Her opener in the 5-0 Matchday 3 success against Northern Ireland at this tournament was England's 50th EURO finals goal.
Beth Mead
- The 27-year-old became the first Englishwoman to score a hat-trick at Wembley on the Lionesses' last outing at the stadium, as a substitute in the 4-0 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier win against Northern Ireland in October 2021.
- Mead's goal in the semi-final success against Sweden on 26 July was her sixth in the tournament, taking her ahead of Jodie Taylor as the Lionesses' leading EURO finals scorer.
- Only Alan Shearer (seven) has scored more goals at UEFA EURO tournaments for England.
- The forward has supplied more assists at EURO 2022 (five) than any other player, including two in the semi-final win against Sweden.
Ellen White
- The 33-year-old has scored in each of the Lionesses' last three meetings with Germany, a total of four goals.
- The forward struck England's only previous goal against Die Nationalelf at Wembley, an equaliser in the eventual 2-1 friendly loss in November 2019.
- The Manchester City striker has started 12 of England's last 13 EURO finals matches stretching back to 2013; she was an unused substitute in the Matchday 3 win against Portugal in 2017.
- White's two goals against Norway on Matchday 2 took her international tally to 52, one behind Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record.
Ones to watch: Germany
Svenja Huth
- The 31-year-old provided the assist for both Popp goals in the semi-final defeat of France on 27 July.
- Huth has set up more EURO 2022 goals than any of her Die Nationalelf team-mates, with seven Germany players on one assist.
- She is one of five players to have started all Germany's EURO 2022 matches.
- The attacker was an unused squad member as Die Nationalelf won EURO 2013.
Lina Magull
- The 27-year-old equalised with a spectacular free-kick in Germany's last encounter with England, that 3-1 friendly defeat in February.
- The midfielder struck the opening goal in the 2-0 quarter-final success against Austria.
- Magull is one of two players to open the scoring more than once at this EURO, along with England's Mead.
- She has had six attempts on target at EURO 2022; only Popp (seven) has managed more for Germany.
Alexandra Popp
- The 31-year-old scored the opening goal the last time these nations met at Wembley Stadium, Germany's 2-1 friendly win in November 2019.
- The striker hit both in the 2-1 semi-final victory against France; the first was Die Nationalelf's 100th goal at the tournament.
- Popp has found the net in all five of her EURO outings, setting a new record of scoring in successive matches at the tournament by surpassing the previous landmark of four held by Germany's Heidi Mohr.
- The Germany captain is level with England's Mead on six goals at EURO 2022; the pair are level with Inka Grings' competition best of six set in 2009.