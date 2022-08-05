Alessia Russo tops fan vote for best goal of UEFA Women's EURO 2022
Friday 5 August 2022
Alessia Russo's brilliant finish against Sweden has won the fan vote for best goal of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
Alessia Russo's outrageous back-heel in England's semi-final defeat of Sweden has been voted the best goal of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in a fan poll.
The top ten goals of the tournament were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.
Russo's improvised finish, which also topped the expert list, won the fan vote, while England team-mate Ella Toone's neat chip against Germany in the showpiece earned the runner-up spot. Alexandra Popp's close-range strike from a well-worked Germany move against France came third.
Fans' favourite goal of UEFA Women's EURO 2022
1 Alessia Russo, England 4-0 Sweden – Semi-finals, 26/07 (1st in official list)
2 Ella Toone, England 2-1 Germany – Final, 31/07 (10th)
3 Alexandra Popp (first goal), Germany 2-1 France – Semi-finals, 27/07 (9th)