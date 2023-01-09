Women's EURO series EQUALS: Episode 1 – Pressure is a privilege
Monday 9 January 2023
The first episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, hears from stars of the women's game past and present.
The first episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, hears from stars of the women's game past and present as they look to the kick-off of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in England.
They discuss the pressure of a big event, their ambitions, and what made them the players they are today.
Among those featured are England's Leah Williamson, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert, Italy's Laura Guilliani, player-turned-broadcaster Alex Scott, and Nadine Kessler, 2013 winner with Germany and now UEFA managing director of women's football.
Leah Williamson
"Everybody has the right thing to say when you are not in those shoes. It's about trying to listen to that when you are. Ultimately, if I'm going out on the pitch and giving my best, there's not much more I can ask of myself in those moments."
Alex Scott
"We need pressure, we need expectations to move forward. I think it is really, really good that this is happening right now for women's football. This is what drives the professionalism we need."
Tessa Wullaert
"I never put pressure on myself. I just tell myself, 'OK you’ve prepared well, and you are ready for it. You have the ability and the qualities to have a good game or to make the difference. So why doubt yourself?'"
