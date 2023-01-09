Women's EURO series EQUALS: Episode 6 – The start not the end

The sixth and final episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, looks at the impact of the record-breaking UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final at Wembley.

England's Beth Mead, named player of the tournament in the hosts' triumph, and captain Leah Williamson speak about the impact of their victory, beyond even sport. Germany's Alex Popp discusses the injury that ruled her out just before the final began and team-mate Giulia Gwinn talks about being in the public eye, not least with social media.

Austria's Sarah Zadrazil shares her story about setting up her own football camps for girls and there is also input from former France player turned pundit Laure Boulleau, Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema on being part of a unique publicity stunt, ex-Norway star and now NFF president Lise Klaveness on what it meant to have the final at Wembley, and UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler, a 2013 winner with Germany, on what she would like to see happen next.

EQUALS episode 6: The start not the end

Leah Williamson

"It's not just about targeting the girls. It's about making it a norm and almost a society shift, as well as just in sport."

Lise Klaveness

"I remember Norway beat Brazil in 1998 in the [men's] World Cup, and all Norwegians went to the streets [and] hugged each other. We haven't had that on the women’s side before and now it may be coming."

Sarah Zadrazil

"In Austria, I don't think we [had] any girls' camps. There are obviously football camps for kids but not for just girls. So I decided to host my first camp. It was really cool, all the spots were taken and it sold out super quickly. It was amazing to see that, if you give girls the opportunity to play, they will actually show up, and they have so much fun just playing and kicking a ball."

Nadine Kessler

"The final at Wembley was a moment of reward for everyone working in the women's game, and it really wrapped up perfectly what we wanted with this tournament, what we want for women's football, but also, all the hard work and commitment that went into this tournament."