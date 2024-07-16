Meet the Women's EURO 2025 finalists so far
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Nine of the 16 contenders for the 2025 finals in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July are decided.
See our guide to the teams through so far with seven more to come via the play-offs before the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.
Qualified so far for Women's EURO 2025
Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland (hosts)
Seven more places decided by the play-offs.
Denmark
Qualifying
Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia
Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up
Key fact
Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.
England (holders)
Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden. W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up
Key fact
Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.
France
Qualifying
Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Third place
Key fact
Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time (eight-team group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017) before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.
Germany
Qualifying
Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria
Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Third place
Key fact
Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.
Iceland
Qualifying
Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W1-0h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland
Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place
Key fact
Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.
Italy
Qualifying
Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland
Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
Key fact
Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.
Netherlands
Qualifying
Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway
Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place
Key fact
Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.
Spain
Qualifying
Group A4 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium
Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners
Key fact
Since 2022 have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.
Switzerland (hosts)
How they qualified:
Qualified automatically as hosts
Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan
Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place
Key fact
Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).