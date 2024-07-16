Meet the Women's EURO 2025 finalists so far

Nine of the 16 contenders for the 2025 finals in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July are decided.

See our guide to the teams through so far with seven more to come via the play-offs before the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.

Qualified so far for Women's EURO 2025 Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland (hosts) Seven more places decided by the play-offs.

Qualifying

Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia

Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Key fact

Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.

2017 highlights: Germany 1-2 Denmark

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden. W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

Key fact

Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

Qualifying

Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Third place

﻿Key fact

Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time (eight-team group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017) before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.

UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Third place

Key fact

Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.

2022 semi-final highlights: Germany 2-1 France

Qualifying

Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W1-0h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland

Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place

﻿Key fact

Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.

2022 highlights: Iceland 1-1 France

Qualifying

Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

﻿Key fact

Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.

2017 highlights: Sweden 2-3 Italy

Qualifying

Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place

Key fact

Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.

Women’s EURO 2017 final: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners

Key fact

Since 2022 have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

How they qualified:

Qualified automatically as hosts

Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan

Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place

﻿Key fact

Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).