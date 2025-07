Women's EURO 2025: England and Spain's routes to the final

Holders England will face Spain on Sunday at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

UEFA.com plots the teams' path to the decider.

England

Group D

France 2-1 England (Zurich, 5 July)

England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)

England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Sweden 2-2 England, aet, 2-3pen (Zurich, 17 July)



Semi-finals

England 2-1 Italy, aet (Geneva, 22 July)

Final

England vs Spain (Basel, 27 July)

All England's Women's EURO 2025 goals so far

Spain

Group B

Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern, 3 July)

Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun, 7 July)

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

Germany 0-1 Spain, aet (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

England vs Spain (Basel, 27 July)