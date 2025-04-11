Netherlands at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Netherlands claimed the title on home soil at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 but, having also made the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, were dethroned in the 2022 quarter-finals by France after extra time. France and England, Netherlands' successor as champions, are in the Leeuwinnen's group this time around and it is clear that if they come through that, another Dutch victory is a distinct possibility. With stars of 2017 like Vivianne Miedema still involved alongside plenty of newer young talent, Netherlands certainly have the pedigree.

What group will the Netherlands be in at Women's EURO 2025?

The Netherlands are in Group D alongside France, England and Wales.

Netherlands' Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July

Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)

Wednesday 9 July

Group D: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)

Sunday 13 July

Group D: Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)

Kick-off times CET

How the Netherlands qualified

Group A1 runners-up: 0-2 a vs Italy, 1-0 h vs Norway, 1-0 h vs Finland, 1-1 a vs Finland, 0-0 h vs Italy, 1-1 a vs Norway

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3

Netherlands' pedigree



Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place

Key fact

In their debut run to the semi-finals in 2009, Netherlands beat France on penalties before losing to England; they defeated the latter in the 2017 semis.

Netherlands coach: Andreas Jonker

Jonker's lower-level playing career took him to Volendam, De Volewijckers, De Meer and ZFC, and he was in his 20s when he entered youth coaching at JOS, ZFC and DRC Amsterdam. Between 1990 and 1997 Jonker worked for the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) before moving to Volendam, first as assistant and then in 1999 as head coach.

Joncker returned to the KNVB in 2000, his roles including a brief spell as women's national team interim coach. In 2002, Joncker became Louis van Gaal's assistant at Barcelona, and went on to coach MVV Maastricht and Willem II. Van Gaal took Joncker to Bayern München as assistant in 2009; towards the end of 2010/11 Joncker assumed caretaker charge, earning UEFA Champions League qualification before a year coaching the reserves.

He moved on to Wolfsburg as assistant coach in 2012 before becoming Arsenal academy head two years later, coaching in the UEFA Youth League. After a brief spell as Wolfsburg head coach in 2017, Jonker had a spell at Telstar prior to his permanent appointment by Netherlands women after the loss of their EURO title in 2022. He has so far taken them to the World Cup quarter-finals and the last four of the Nations League; Women's EURO 2025 will be his last tournament in charge.

Netherlands Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

13 Sherida Spitse, Daniëlle van de Donk

Most final tournament goals

4 Vivianne Miedema

