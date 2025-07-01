Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Iceland vs Finland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Iceland and Finland.

Iceland and Finland meet in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A in the opening game of the tournament
Iceland and Finland kick off UEFA Women's EURO 2025 with their first competitive encounter since 1983, with past encounters favouring the Finns in Thun.

Match at a glance

When: Wednesday 2 July (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arena Thun, Thun
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 1 game
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Iceland vs Finland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The opening ceremony for Women's EURO 2025 will not take place until Switzerland meet Norway in the second fixture of the tournament, with this encounter in Thun paving the way for the hosts' curtain-raiser. The sides have not played competitively since qualifying for the 1984 Women's EURO, when Finland won 3-0 at home and 2-0 in Iceland, with their only other encounter a 2023 friendly, which the Finns won 2-1 in Reykjavik.

However, if the form guide does not favour Iceland, Thorsteinn Halldórsson's side can take plenty of encouragement from a decent qualifying campaign (including a 3-0 win against Germany), and an honourable display at Women's EURO 2022, when they bowed out at the end of the group stage after drawing all of their games 1-1. Finland, by contrast, lost all three matches at the finals in England.

Women's EURO opening day games

Predicted team line-ups

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Árnadóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Arnardóttir; Jóhannsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Antonsdóttir; Eiríksdóttir, Jessen, Jónsdóttir

Finland: Korpela; Kosola, Kuikka, Nyström, Lehtola; Ahtinen, Öling, Summanen, Siren; Sällström, Franssi

Iceland vs Finland build-up

Reporters' views

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter
Iceland are in optimistic mood heading into their fifth EURO in a row. Many of the players gained their first major tournament experience three years ago and come to Switzerland with added responsibility on their shoulders. They are likely to start off on the front foot, an approach which earned them two early goals in their last friendly before the tournament. With that aggression, unity and good organisation, they eagerly want to celebrate a win at the EUROs – for the first time since 2013.

Women's EURO 2025 meet the teams: Iceland

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter
The atmosphere in the Finland camp has been enthusiastic and focused, yet also relaxed. The players are full of positive vibes ahead of the opening game and have been boosted by the return from injury of a number of key players. They remain underdogs in this group, however, so how they begin will be crucial – they need a fast start, and they need to be at their best in order to make one.

﻿﻿What the coaches say

Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "We are ready and excited. There is of course anticipation for this all to begin, but I'm just feeling good. There has been good intensity in training, the players are all fit and eager to get started. We came here after playing in Serbia, where the heat was even higher than here, and I think that helped us prepare. I don't have any concerns about the heat, even though these are not conditions we as Icelanders are used to."

Thorsteinn Halldórsson: 'We can be proud'

Marko Saloranta, Finland coach: "Looking at the rankings we may be considered as underdogs in this group, and certainly every game will be tough, starting with Iceland. This team has shown that the tougher the task the better the players perform; I trust this will be the case on Wednesday night as well. Everything is ready for the opening game and we are really looking forward to it. We know Iceland well, they play very direct football. I am expecting a tight game, which I believe all the games in this group will be. Of course our only aim is to start with a win."

What's next?

Group A Matchday 2
06/07 Norway vs Finland
06/07 Switzerland vs Iceland

