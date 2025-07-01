Switzerland vs Norway UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Switzerland and Norway.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 2 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 1 game

What do you need to know?

Switzerland will hope that a home crowd in Basel can help them to start with a positive result as they seek a first-ever Women's EURO win against Norway. The sides have not met in the competition since 2000, their first four encounters having all ended in Norway wins (by a daunting 21-0 aggregate score). The Swiss have won only once in eight subsequent encounters (2-1 in a 2016 Olympic play-off in Rotterdam), and Norway have beaten them twice this year already: 2-1 at home and 1-0 away in Women's Nations League fixtures.

Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage is also hoping that her side can step up without talismanic forward Ramona Bachmann, who suffered an ACL injury in the run-up to the finals, but can take courage from the fact that the host nation has won the last two Women's EUROs – and that two-time winners Norway have not survived the group stage in the last two editions.

Predicted team line-ups

Switzerland: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Ivelj, Wälti, Vallotto; Schertenleib

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Hansen, Harviken, Mjelde, Bjelde; Engen, Bøe Risa; Reiten, Graham Hansen, Maanum; Hegerberg

Switzerland vs Norway build-up

Reporters' views

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Excitement couldn't be higher for the hosts; after years of anticipation, their home EURO is finally about to begin. Norway may have come out on top in their two Nations League encounters earlier this year, but with the buzz of the tournament and plenty of local support, anything is possible. Questions remain over the availability of captain and recently-crowned Women's Champions League winner Lia Wälti, who missed last Thursday's 4-1 friendly win over Czechia due to injury.

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

Norway kick off their campaign against the hosts and will be eager to impress from the start. Captain Ada Hegerberg, the all-time UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer, leads an attack also featuring leading lights Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum. Entering her ninth consecutive major tournament, Maren Mjelde brings invaluable experience and leadership. How Norway respond in this opener could set the tone and shape their path forward in the tournament.

What the coaches say

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "We got some good answers [in our friendly against Czechia]. We've recently had a hard time scoring goals, and now we have, so I'm happy about that regardless of the opponents. Scoring goals means a lot to us for our self-confidence, so that was good. If you look at all the good teams we're going to play against, it's so important to find our strengths and at the same time look at their weaknesses. We have some interesting players – solid as a rock – but, also, some [inexperienced] players. I hope they will come out and surprise all of us."

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "To be in the opening game against the host nation is really exciting from my perspective. It's a real honour to play in the stadium where the final will be held. Both teams will naturally feel the pressure of an opening game. Our pressure will be being at our best in a stadium where we know that it will be heavily dominated by Switzerland fans, which is a challenge."