Norway vs Iceland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Norway and Iceland.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena Thun, Thun

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 3 game

﻿What do you need to know?

Norway booked their place in the knockout stages as Group A winners with a game to spare following 2-1 victories over Switzerland and Finland. Iceland are out after defeats by the same opponents, but are determined to bow out on a high with a first finals win in 12 years.

Norway are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Iceland are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Predicted team line-ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bratberg Lund, Harviken, T. Hansen, Woldvik; Engen, Maanum, Naalsund; Bizet Ildhusøy, Terland, Graham Hansen

Misses next match if booked: Bjelde

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Arnardóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurðardóttir, Heiðarsdóttir; Antonsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir; Eiríksdóttir, Jessen, Jónsdóttir.

Misses next match if booked: Jóhannsdóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir

Norway vs Iceland build-up

Reporters' views

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

Norway have already sealed top spot in the group with two tight wins, but the performances have been mixed. Against Iceland, there's little at stake in terms of standings, but plenty in terms of momentum. It’s an opportunity to build on both the individual and collective strengths of the squad, or to give some players a breather and focus on preparation. With the quarter-finals coming up, it will be interesting to see how coach Gemma Grainger approaches this match.

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

It is a strange position to be in; preparing for a game at a major tournament and knowing that you are going home no matter what. After dealing with the disappointment so far, Iceland go into this last game playing for pride and for their supporters. The players have highlighted how they want to experience that winning feeling and leave Switzerland with their heads held high. They have a point to prove to themselves and will leave everything on the pitch on this final night in Thun.

What the coaches say

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "I expect a really tough challenge. Iceland maybe haven’t had the tournament that they wanted to have. So, I know they all want to end the tournament with some pride. It’ll be a very physical performance from Iceland as always, with a quite direct style of play. We have played them twice, so we know a little bit about them. It’ll be a tight game, and we drew against them twice recently, and I think all the games have been tight."

Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "It's disappointing to be out of the competition. We have one game left, and we are going to play with our pride and play for our fans."

What's next? Norway are through to the last eight as Group A winners, and will face the Group B runner-up in Geneva on Wednesday 16 July, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

