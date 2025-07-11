Minute by minute: What happens on a Women's EURO matchday?

It’s matchday at Women’s EURO 2025 and a procession of Swedish fans are making their loud, colourful way to the Allmend Stadion Luzern to see their team take on Poland. When they arrive, they’ll be welcomed by volunteers, have their tickets scanned and take their seats ready to cheer on their side and play a major part in the vibrant atmosphere inside the 14,350-capacity venue.

One person they might see as they make their way to the stands is the blue-suited figure of Mylène Della Monica. They won’t know her name or her role, but she is one of the most important people here on a matchday. Mylène is the venue manager, overseeing everything that goes on at the stadium from daybreak to long after sunset.

Every venue at the Women’s EURO has its own equivalent of Mylène, coordinating with the many UEFA project teams – including safety and security, match organisation and media operations – and the stadium staff, to ensure everything happens exactly how and when it should. Here, she takes us behind the scenes at Lucerne to explain how it all happens.

Women's EURO 2025 venue manager Mylène Della Monica

08:30: Even though today’s game is a late kick-off, Mylène gets to the stadium bright and early. "I like the calm and quiet of the hours before others arrive. I use the time to finalise my preparation for matchday, reviewing my briefing for the venue team so that I can share the most up-to-date information with them in our morning meeting." 10:30: "One of the first key moments of the day is the match organisational meeting, which is led by the match manager and attended by representatives of both teams. This meeting is very football-focused, looking at the organisation of the match itself – the pitch, the technical set-up, things like that. I attend to get the latest information on things like the timings for the teams’ arrivals, and to answer any questions about the venue itself or the individual facilities." 11:30: "I then lead our venue team meeting. We have 19 different projects operating here in Lucerne and at least one representative of each project attends. On matchday, the meeting usually focuses on the latest updates for the day itself: key timings, ticketing information, fan activities, security updates, and a reminder of key debrief points from the previous match to see if any adjustments need to be made."

Mylène inside the stadium

13:00: "Everyone then goes off to carry out their various duties. In this job it’s very important to have a good relationship with the entire venue team and the staff from the stadium, who work here all year round. Everyone is very professional and experienced. We use radio communication, so if anyone needs to escalate something they communicate that way. As the venue manager, you get a lot of unexpected requests during the day, and my role is to find solutions and keep everything moving in the right direction." 15:00: "I remain on call throughout the day, checking in with the different projects on a regular basis. As the venue manager, you always need to keep the bigger picture in mind; the individual priorities all need to be balanced. That’s the most challenging part of the job, but it’s also the one I like the most – making sure everything fits and works together." 18:30: "I get in contact with the host city representatives, who update me on fan movements. For example, for our first match here, we had a joint march by Netherlands and Wales fans coming from the city centre to the stadium. That meant as many as 8,000 spectators arriving at once! But we were told when they set off, so we knew when to expect them, and overall it did not cause any big queues. The fan march was really friendly and peaceful; it was a really special thing to witness."

Sweden fans make their way to the stadium Getty Images

19:00: "This is when the gates open, and it is one of the most crucial moments on a matchday. I need to make sure that the whole team is ready in their respective areas to welcome the fans, VIPs and other guests. Once the gates are open, the flow of supporters into the stadium needs to be closely monitored, as you want everyone to have the best possible experience." 19:15: "Around this time is when the teams and match officials arrive. The entire operation needs to be seamless, because they’re the main actors of the match!" 21:00: "Once the game starts, my focus shifts to the stands and other areas around the pitch, rather than the game on it. I keep an eye on any potential issues in the seating areas and also less visible things, like monitoring the queues at concession points. It’s been very hot here in Lucerne, so we also make sure everyone has easy access to water if they need it."

Sweden players celebrate with fans after the game UEFA via Getty Images