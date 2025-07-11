England vs Wales UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between England and Wales.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 13 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 3 game

Where to watch England vs Wales on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

England bounced back from Matchday 1 disappointment against France with an emphatic 4-0 win against the Netherlands in Zurich, Lauren James and Alessia Russo the stars of a fearsome attacking display. Wales celebrated a landmark goal against France but were beaten 4-1 to leave them with only faint hopes of qualification ahead.

England will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales, if England draw and the Netherlands do not beat France, or if England avoid defeat by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose. England will finish first if they win and the Netherlands beat France by a margin of fewer than seven goals.

Wales will reach the quarter-finals if they beat England by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose to France.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: England 4-0 Netherlands

Predicted team line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Wales: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Green, Woodham; Ladd, Ingle, James, Holland; Fishlock, Hughes

England vs Wales build-up

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

Fresh from their emphatic win against the Netherlands, the defending champions will seek to continue that momentum as they bid to secure a quarter-final spot. Sarina Wiegman's rejigged formation, with James on the right wing and Ella Toone in midfield, is likely to be repeated after working so effectively on Matchday 2. There's a unique rivalry when these neighbouring countries meet in sport, so expect passion and thrills as the group stage concludes.

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter

So, you're saying there's a chance? Wales just need to beat England by four goals and for France to defeat the Netherlands to reach the quarter-finals. The performance against France was an improvement on the opening game but showed that there's no room for error at this level. England vs Wales is always a special fixture, and the pride and passion that comes from wearing the dragon on their shirt means this squad will not go down without a fight.

Watch Fishlock score first-ever Wales EURO goal

What the coaches say

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "It's going to be a different game, a huge rivalry, and we will probably have to break down the wall because they are very confident and tough to beat. So, we are not there yet, but we made a very big step [by beating the Netherlands]. We showed a lot of character to bounce back from the France game. I think the togetherness and the way we played was so good and I'm really proud of that, because [losing to France] was a big disappointment."

Rhian Wilkinson, Wales coach: "Results are secondary to performance. I'd rather lose 4-1 and play and show courage than lose 1-0 and just sit and not actually give our fans something to cheer. Wales are a minnow on the world stage and they've earned the right to be here and to represent our amazing country. The difference between the top teams and where we're at [is that] this is a very new nation to the football world, and we showed everyone how proud we are."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

