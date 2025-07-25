England's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winners hungry to complete defence against Spain

England's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 squad includes 13 players who were part of the squad that won the tournament three years ago on home soil. On Sunday, they will face Spain for the chance to retain their title.

Four Lionesses, who all played in the 2022 final victory against Germany, have spoken to womenseuro.com during the course of the finals in Switzerland about what lifting the trophy again would mean to them.

Lauren Hemp, forward

Lauren Hemp during the group stage win against Netherlands DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"I'd love to win another trophy; the experiences I've had so far have been incredible.

"Whatever role any of us play, I feel like we're all such a together group. The fight in the squad – no matter who who plays, who starts, who finishes – you can just see the togetherness in the group that we bring, game in and game out.

"Those experiences having had them over the years mean you know what you're going to come up against, so we know what's up for grabs. We're going to do anything we can to get there."

Keira Walsh, midfielder

Keira Walsh in action against Italy NurPhoto via Getty Images

"[Women's EURO] is an incredible competition; it was probably one of the best days of my life when we won it.

"There's always that pressure when you play for England that people want you to win and kind of expect you to win, so everyone who plays in an England shirt is used to that.

"But having experienced it at a home EURO, we do want to go out and win, we do want to make the nation proud again and make the fans happy that have travelled here."

Alessia Russo, forward

Alessia Russo after England's win against Wales Getty Images

"We want to keep progressing right through until the end. We know we didn't get off to the start that we wanted but the turnaround and the kind of resilience that we've shown as a team has been really exciting.

"I want to contribute to the team as much as I can, whether that's goals, assists, creating chances, being the first line of the press, whatever it may be. I want to keep doing that.

"I'm enjoying it and I want to keep winning."

Ella Toone, midfielder

Ella Toone celebrates after scoring against Wales Getty Images

"As a player, you want to win everything in the game and we have that [knowledge] of what winning feels like – lifting a trophy at a major tournament – and it makes you hungry for more.

"You want to do it over and over again, so hopefully as a country we can make sure that we give it our all and hopefully we can lift it.

"But also focusing on each game, on inspiring the next generation of young girls, and making the nation proud.

"No matter what, we'll make sure that we do that."