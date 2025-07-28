Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

England and Spain dominate UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament

Monday, July 28, 2025

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has released the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament, featuring Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and Chloe Kelly.

Four players each from winners England and runners-up Spain have been named in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament, selected by UEFA's Technical Observers.

The Team of the Tournament is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which had an experienced observer watching each match of the EURO and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit.

Explaining their choice, the UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "With our selection of players, we have looked to include not only players who have illuminated the tournament with their technical ability and teamwork, but also players who have made a huge impact on the biggest of matches."

Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England)

Defenders
Lucy Bronze (England)
Irene Paredes (Spain)
Elena Linari (Italy)
Franziska Kett (Germany)

Midfielders
Patri Guijarro (Spain)
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)*
Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Forwards
﻿Jule Brand (Germany)
Alessia Russo (England)
Chloe Kelly (England)

*Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, July 28, 2025

Selected for you

Player of the Tournament
Live 27/07/2025

Player of the Tournament

Aitana Bonmatí has been named UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Player of the Tournament.
Young Player of the Tournament
Live 27/07/2025

Young Player of the Tournament

England forward Michelle Agyemang has been named UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Young Player of the Tournament.