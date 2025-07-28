England and Spain dominate UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament

Four players each from winners England and runners-up Spain have been named in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament, selected by UEFA's Technical Observers.

The Team of the Tournament is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which had an experienced observer watching each match of the EURO and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit.

Explaining their choice, the UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "With our selection of players, we have looked to include not only players who have illuminated the tournament with their technical ability and teamwork, but also players who have made a huge impact on the biggest of matches."

Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (England)

Irene Paredes (Spain)

Elena Linari (Italy)

Franziska Kett (Germany)



Midfielders

Patri Guijarro (Spain)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)*

Alexia Putellas (Spain)



Forwards

﻿Jule Brand (Germany)

Alessia Russo (England)

Chloe Kelly (England)

*Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.