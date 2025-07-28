England and Spain dominate UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament
Monday, July 28, 2025
UEFA's Technical Observer Group has released the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament, featuring Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and Chloe Kelly.
Four players each from winners England and runners-up Spain have been named in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Team of the Tournament, selected by UEFA's Technical Observers.
The Team of the Tournament is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which had an experienced observer watching each match of the EURO and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit.
Explaining their choice, the UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "With our selection of players, we have looked to include not only players who have illuminated the tournament with their technical ability and teamwork, but also players who have made a huge impact on the biggest of matches."
Team of the Tournament
Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England)
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (England)
Irene Paredes (Spain)
Elena Linari (Italy)
Franziska Kett (Germany)
Midfielders
Patri Guijarro (Spain)
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)*
Alexia Putellas (Spain)
Forwards
Jule Brand (Germany)
Alessia Russo (England)
Chloe Kelly (England)
*Player of the Tournament
The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.