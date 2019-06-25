Women’s EURO 2021 host cities’ workshop

The countdown to UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 in England has continued with the inaugural host cities’ workshop in the host country.

Sixty-five representatives of host cities, host stadiums, county football associations, the English Football Association (FA), the UK Sport body and UEFA came together at one of the host venues, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, for initial discussions focussing on host city and venue issues at Europe’s premier women’s national team final tournament in two summers’ time.

Milton Keynes joins Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Rotherham, Sheffield and Southampton as host venues for the tournament in July 2021.

England was awarded Women’s EURO 2021 by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Dublin last December.

The purpose of the workshop in Milton Keynes was to inspire and inform UEFA’s partners to deliver a record-breaking, operationally excellent tournament that leaves a legacy for girls' and women's football.

"Our mission to be ready to deliver a successful Women's EURO for UEFA and all participating nations includes having engaged host cities, host stadiums and partners,” said Chris Bryant, head of tournament delivery for UEFA Women's EURO 2021.

English host city delegates will now undertake an observer tour to the French city of Lyon – currently a host city at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals. They will attend a workshop with local organisers and meet representatives of the City of Lyon, who will share best practices.

The Women’s EURO 2021 host city representatives will also gather important experience at the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final at the Stade de Lyon on 3 July, before starting to develop their own delivery plans.

England previously staged UEFA Women's EURO 2005, the last eight-team final tournament, and the 2021 event will be the second to feature a 16-team field after the finals in the Netherlands in 2017. Wembley Stadium is earmarked to host the final, a year after the men's UEFA EURO 2020 concludes at the same stadium.

“There is great enthusiasm and passion,” said Bryant, “for delivering this event with excellence, achieving record attendances and for supporting the growth and development of the women's game across England."

Tracy Darke, director of growth, economy and culture for the city of Milton Keynes, expressed the city's pleasure at being a Women's EURO 2021 host venue.

"Being part of this event demonstrates the city's commitment in raising the profile of women playing football," she said, "and provides an opportunity to showcase sport in Milton Keynes on the international stage."

If you wish to receive information about tickets for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021, register your interest here