UEFA Women's EURO 2021 tickets

Thursday 20 June 2019

England will host the 16-team UEFA Women's EURO 2021: register for ticket information.

England fans at Women's EURO 2017
England fans at Women's EURO 2017 ©Getty Images

England will host UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in July of that year.

Venues
Brighton & Hove (Brighton Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Nottingham (City Ground)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

