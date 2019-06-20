UEFA Women's EURO 2021 tickets

England will host UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in July of that year.

Venues

Brighton & Hove (Brighton Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Nottingham (City Ground)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

