UEFA Women's EURO 2021 tickets
Thursday 20 June 2019
England will host the 16-team UEFA Women's EURO 2021: register for ticket information.
England will host UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in July of that year.
Venues
Brighton & Hove (Brighton Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Nottingham (City Ground)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)
If you are interested in tickets for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021, register for ticket information now.