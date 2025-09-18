UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: Ajax, PSV, Inter, Glasgow City through
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Article summary
Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter and, after a remarkable comeback, PSV Eindhoven are among teams into the second qualifying round so far.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties are being decided with eight second legs having concluded on Wednesday and the rest on Thursday.
In today's games, 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax confirmed their place in the second qualifying round draw on Friday at 15:00 CET while European newcomers GC Frauenfussball also progressed. The remaining tie matches record 23-time UEFA women's club competition entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo with hosts ABB Fomget, in their first European season, with the score at 0-0.
PSV Eindhoven were among the teams who went through on Wednesday after overturning a 3-0 deficit from their first leg at Rosenborg with a 4-0 victory. Also advancing were two-time UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City and recent group stage contenders Vllaznia and HB Køge, another Danish club in Nordsjælland, as well as Inter (continuing their debut European season), Anderlecht and Spartak Subotica.
In the draw they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round that ends on Thursday).
In last week's first legs, the Women's Europa Cup's maiden goal was scored by Andrene Smith just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's 5-0 win at UEFA competition debutants Partizani, the 18-year-old Jamaican youth international going on to get the Women's Europa Cup's first hat-trick.
All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.
Second qualifying round line-up so far
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Ajax*
Sparta Praha
Vllaznia*
Anderlecht*
Mura
Minsk
Spartak Subotica*
Glasgow City*
Gintra
Ferencváros
Breidablik
HB Køge*
Hammarby
Inter*
Dinamo-BSUPC
Braga
PSV Eindhoven*
Slovácko
Nordsjælland*
GC Frauenfussball*
YB Frauen
*First qualifying round winners
Slovácko enter the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places are being filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round, which concludes on Thursday.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
Second legs
Thursday 18 September
BIIK-Shymkent 1-3 GC Frauenfussball (agg: 1-5)
Sturm Graz 0-2 Ajax (agg: 0-4)
ABB Fomget vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (18:00 CET, first leg: 0-0)
Wednesday 17 September
Farul Constanța 0-3 HB Køge (agg: 2-6)
KuPS Kuopio 1-5 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-8)
Kolos Kovalivka 0-2 Vllaznia (agg: 0-4)
Spartak Subotica 3-0 Partizani (agg: 8-0)
Anderlecht 9-0 Aris Limassol (agg: 14-0)
PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Rosenborg (agg: 4-3)
Hibernian 0-1 Inter (agg: 1-5)
Athlone Town 0-3 Glasgow City (agg: 0-6)
First legs
Thursday 11 September
Aris Limassol 0-5 Anderlecht
Vllaznia 2-0 Kolos Kovalivka
Ajax 2-0 Sturm Graz
Wednesday 10 September
Partizani 0-5 Spartak Subotica
HB Køge 3-2 Farul Constanța
Nordsjælland 3-1 KuPS Kuopio
Rosenborg 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-0 ABB Fomget
GC Frauenfussball 2-0 BIIK-Shymkent
Inter 4-1 Hibernian
Glasgow City 3-0 Athlone Town
Team guide
- ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams were entering directly.
- Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.
- Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.
- Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani made their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.
2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 19 September, Nyon
First leg: 7/8 October
Second leg: 15/16 October
Round of 16
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November
Quarter-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Semi-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Final (two legs)
Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May