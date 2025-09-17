UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: HB Køge and Nordsjælland through as Ajax, Inter aim to join them
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HB Køge and Nordsjælland are into the second qualifying round while the likes of Ajax, Inter, Anderlecht, Rosenborg and Glasgow City are defending first qualifying round leads.
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties are being decided with eight second legs on Wednesday and the rest of Thursday.
Through so far to the second qualifying round draw on Friday at 15:00 CET are Denmark's HB Køge and and Nordsjælland, where they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round that ends on Thursday).
In last week's first legs, the Women's Europa Cup's maiden goal was scored by Andrene Smith just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's 5-0 win at UEFA competition debutants Partizani and the 18-year-old Jamaican youth international went on to get the Women's Europa Cup's first hat-trick.
That was the only away win last Wednesday as Rosenborg defeated PSV 3-0 and Inter, HB Køge and Nordsjælland, European newcomers GC Frauenfussball and two-time UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City also picked up first-leg home victories. SFK 2000 Sarajevo drew 0-0 with ABB Fomget. On Thursday, Ajax, Anderlecht and Vllaznia won their first legs.
All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.
Second qualifying round line-up so far
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Sparta Praha
Mura
Minsk
Gintra
Breidablik
HB Køge*
Hammarby
Dinamo-BSUPC
Braga
Slovácko
Nordsjælland
YB Frauen
*First qualifying round winners
Slovácko enter the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places will be filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round, which concludes on Thursday.
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties
All times CET
Second legs
Wednesday 17 September
Farul Constanța 0-3 HB Køge (agg: 2-6)
KuPS Kuopio 1-5 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-8)
Kolos Kovalivka vs Vllaznia (18:00, first leg: 0-2)
Spartak Subotica vs Partizani (18:00, first leg: 5-0)
Anderlecht vs Aris Limassol (19:00, first leg: 5-0)
PSV Eindhoven vs Rosenborg (19:00, first leg: 0-3)
Hibernian vs Inter (20:00, first leg: 1-4)
Athlone Town vs Glasgow City (20:30, first leg: 0-3)
Thursday 18 September
BIIK-Shymkent vs GC Frauenfussball (08:00, first leg: 0-2)
Sturm vs Ajax (15:30, first leg: 0-2)
Fomget vs Sarajevo (18:00, first leg: 0-0)
First legs
Thursday 11 September
Aris Limassol 0-5 Anderlecht
Vllaznia 2-0 Kolos Kovalivka
Ajax 2-0 Sturm
Wednesday 10 September
Partizani 0-5 Spartak Subotica
HB Køge 3-2 Farul Constanța
Nordsjælland 3-1 KuPS Kuopio
Rosenborg 3-0 PSV
Sarajevo 0-0 Fomget
GC Frauenfussball 2-0 BIIK-Shymkent
Inter 4-1 Hibernian
Glasgow City 3-0 Athlone Town
Team guide
- ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams are entering directly.
- Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.
- Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.
- Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani are making their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.
2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Second qualifying round
Draw: 19 September, Nyon
First leg: 7/8 October
Second leg: 15/16 October
Round of 16
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November
Quarter-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Semi-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Final (two legs)
Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May