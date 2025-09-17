UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round: PSV, Inter, HB Køge through as Ajax aim to join them

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties are being decided with eight second legs on Wednesday and the rest of Thursday.

PSV Eindhoven are among the teams through on Wednesday having overturned a 3-0 deficit from their first leg at Rosenborg with a 4-0 victory. Also so far into the second qualifying round draw on Friday at 15:00 CET are former UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders Vllaznia and HB Køge, another Danish club in Nordsjælland, as well as Anderlecht and Spartak Subotica.

In the draw they will join the remaining direct entrants, Slovácko, and 20 further clubs transferring from the Women's Champions League (including the nine clubs defeated in the third qualifying round that ends on Thursday).

Three more ties end on Thursday with European newcomers GC Frauenfussball defending a 2-0 lead at BIIK-Shymkent, former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax taking a similar advantage to Sturm Graz, and record 23-time UEFA women's club competition entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo visiting ABB Fomget, in their first European season, with the score at 0-0.

In last week's first legs, the Women's Europa Cup's maiden goal was scored by Andrene Smith just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's 5-0 win at UEFA competition debutants Partizani and the 18-year-old Jamaican youth international went on to get the Women's Europa Cup's first hat-trick. European newcomers GC Frauenfussball and two-time UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City were among other winners.

All rounds of the competition are played as two-legged knockout ties. Eleven clubs enter the Women's Europa Cup directly at this stage, with 11 more having transferred from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round line-up so far Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Sparta Praha

Vllaznia*

Anderlecht*

Mura

Minsk

Spartak Subotica*

Gintra

Breidablik

HB Køge*

Hammarby

Inter*

Dinamo-BSUPC

Braga

PSV Eindhoven*

Slovácko

Nordsjælland*

YB Frauen *First qualifying round winners Slovácko enter the competition directly in this round. They are joined by the 11 teams who finished third in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round groups. The last nine places will be filled by the clubs defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round, which concludes on Thursday.

Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties

All times CET

Wednesday 17 September

Farul Constanța 0-3 HB Køge (agg: 2-6)

KuPS Kuopio 1-5 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-8)

Kolos Kovalivka ﻿0-2 Vllaznia (agg: 0-4)

Spartak Subotica 3-0 Partizani (agg: 8-0)

Anderlecht 9-0 Aris Limassol (agg: 14-0)

PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Rosenborg (agg: 4-3)

Hibernian 0-1 Inter (agg: 1-5)

Athlone Town vs Glasgow City (20:30, first leg: 0-3)

Thursday 18 September

BIIK-Shymkent vs GC Frauenfussball (08:00, first leg: 0-2)

Sturm vs Ajax (15:30, first leg: 0-2)

Fomget vs Sarajevo (18:00, first leg: 0-0)

Thursday 11 September

Aris Limassol 0-5 Anderlecht

Vllaznia 2-0 Kolos Kovalivka

Ajax 2-0 Sturm

Wednesday 10 September

Partizani 0-5 Spartak Subotica

HB Køge 3-2 Farul Constanța

Nordsjælland 3-1 KuPS Kuopio

Rosenborg 3-0 PSV

Sarajevo 0-0 Fomget

GC Frauenfussball 2-0 BIIK-Shymkent

Inter 4-1 Hibernian

Glasgow City 3-0 Athlone Town

Team guide

ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV, Sarajevo and Vllaznia transferred after finishing third in their UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group; the other 11 teams are entering directly.

Ajax and Glasgow City have previously reached the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. Rosenborg made the 2004/05 UEFA Women's Cup semi-finals and two quarter-finals as Trondheims-Ørn.

Ajax, HB Køge and Vllaznia played in the old UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are playing in a record 23th UEFA women's club season.

Aris, GC Frauenfussball and Partizani are making their UEFA women's club competition debuts in this round. ABB Fomget, Athlone and Inter are also in their first European women's club seasons.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Second qualifying round

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

First leg: 7/8 October

Second leg: 15/16 October

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May