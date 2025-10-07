UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round guide

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round begins on Tuesday and Wednesday with the likes of four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt among those coming into the competition.

This is the last stage at which new clubs enter the inaugural edition. The 11 Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners are joined by remaining direct entrants Slovácko, the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round. The 16 second qualifying round winners going in to the knockout draw that sets the road to the final on Friday 17 October.

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

All times CET

Tuesday 7 October

Gintra vs Nordsjælland (17:00)

Häcken vs Katowice (19:00)

Hammarby vs Brann (19:00)

Sporting CP vs Rosengård (20:45)

Wednesday 8 October

YB Frauen vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (14:00)

Slavia Praha vs Austria Wien (14:45)

Inter vs Vllaznia (18:00)

Mura vs Dinamo-BSUPC (18:00)

Vorskla Poltava vs Fortuna Hjørring (18:00)

HB Køge vs Glasgow City (18:30)

Sparta Praha vs Ferencváros (19:00)

GC Frauenfussball vs Ajax (19:00)

FC Minsk vs PSV Eindhoven (19:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko (19:00)

Anderlecht vs Braga (19:00)

Breidablik vs Spartak Subotica (20:00)

Sunday 12 October

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Mura (15:00)

Wednesday 15 October

Spartak Subotica vs Breidablik (17:00)

Vllaznia vs Inter (18:00)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Vorskla Poltava (18:00)

Nordsjælland vs Gintra (18:00)

Rosengård vs Sporting CP (19:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Minsk (19:00)

Slovácko vs Eintracht Frankfurt (19:00)

Austria Wien vs Slavia Praha (19:45)

Glasgow City vs HB Køge (20:35)

Braga vs Anderlecht (21:00)

Thursday 16 October

Ferencváros vs Sparta Praha (14:00)

Katowice vs Häcken (18:00)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs YB Frauen (18:00)

Brann vs Hammarby (18:00)

Ajax vs GC Frauenfussball (19:30)﻿

Team guide

Slovácko are beginning at this stage while Ajax, Anderlecht, GC Frauenfussball, HB Køge and Spartak Subotica entered directly in the first qualifying round.

Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved to the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League. from where the remaining 20 contenders are transferring into this stage.

Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.

Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up.

Rosengård were 2003/04 semi-finalists when known as Malmö and have made six other quarter-finals. Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) got to the 2002/03 last four.

Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.

Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk made the last 16 in the previous format.

GC Frauenfussball and Inter are in their debut European seasons.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May