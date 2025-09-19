UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties set

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round draw set 16 two-legged ties to be played on 7/8 and 15/16 October.

This is the last stage at which new clubs enter the inaugural edition. The 11 Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners are joined by remaining direct entrants Slovácko, the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

Second qualifying round ties Häcken vs GKS Katowice

Sparta Praha vs Ferencváros

Inter vs Vllaznia

GC Frauenfussball vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Rosengård

FC Minsk vs PSV Eindhoven

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko

Vorskla Poltava vs Fortuna Hjørring

Breidablik vs Spartak Subotica

Gintra vs Nordsjælland

Anderlecht vs Braga

YB Frauen vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo

HB Køge vs Glasgow City

Slavia Praha vs Austria Wien

Mura vs Dinamo-BSUPC

Hammarby vs Brann

Team guide

Slovácko are beginning at this stage while Ajax, Anderlecht, GC Frauenfussball, HB Køge and Spartak Subotica entered directly in the first qualifying round.

Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved to the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League. from where the remaining 20 contenders are transferring into this stage.

Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.

Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up.

Rosengård were 2003/04 semi-finalists when known as Malmö and have made six other quarter-finals. Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) got to the 2002/03 last four.

Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.

Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk made the last 16 in the previous format.

GC Frauenfussball and Inter are in their debut European seasons.

SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 November

Second leg: 19/20 November

Quarter-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Semi-finals

Draw: 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Final (two legs)

Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon

First leg: 25 or 26 April

Second leg: 2 or 3 May