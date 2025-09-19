UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties set
Friday, September 19, 2025
Article summary
The draw set 16 two-legged ties to be played on 7/8 and 15/16 October.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round draw set 16 two-legged ties to be played on 7/8 and 15/16 October.
This is the last stage at which new clubs enter the inaugural edition. The 11 Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners are joined by remaining direct entrants Slovácko, the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round group runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
Second qualifying round ties
Häcken vs GKS Katowice
Sparta Praha vs Ferencváros
Inter vs Vllaznia
GC Frauenfussball vs Ajax
Sporting CP vs Rosengård
FC Minsk vs PSV Eindhoven
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko
Vorskla Poltava vs Fortuna Hjørring
Breidablik vs Spartak Subotica
Gintra vs Nordsjælland
Anderlecht vs Braga
YB Frauen vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo
HB Køge vs Glasgow City
Slavia Praha vs Austria Wien
Mura vs Dinamo-BSUPC
Hammarby vs Brann
Team guide
- Slovácko are beginning at this stage while Ajax, Anderlecht, GC Frauenfussball, HB Køge and Spartak Subotica entered directly in the first qualifying round.
- Glasgow City, Inter, Nordsjælland and PSV Eindhoven moved to the first qualifying round from the UEFA Women's Champions League. from where the remaining 20 contenders are transferring into this stage.
- Frankfurt (as 1. FFC Frankfurt) won the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League four times.
- Fortuna Hjørring were 2002/03 Women's Cup runners-up.
- Rosengård were 2003/04 semi-finalists when known as Malmö and have made six other quarter-finals. Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) got to the 2002/03 last four.
- Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Glasgow City, Häcken, Slavia and Sparta are former Women's Champions League quarter-finalists.
- Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Häcken, Hammarby, HB Køge, Rosengård, Slavia and Vllaznia all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons. Gintra and Minsk made the last 16 in the previous format.
- GC Frauenfussball and Inter are in their debut European seasons.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are in their record 23rd European women's club season.
2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Round of 16
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 November
Second leg: 19/20 November
Quarter-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Semi-finals
Draw: 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Final (two legs)
Draw (to decide order of legs): 17 October, Nyon
First leg: 25 or 26 April
Second leg: 2 or 3 May