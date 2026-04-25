UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Where to watch the Women's Europa Cup final: Häcken vs Hammarby live stream on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and UEFA YouTube

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg, as Hammarby and Häcken meet to decide the competition’s first-ever winner.

The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the final stage
The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the final stage UEFA via Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final concludes with the second leg on Friday 1 May 2026.

Fans can follow the action with the broadcasters below.

Second leg: 1 May 2026

Häcken vs Hammarby (16:00 CET)

* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only
*** Croatia only﻿

Fixtures and results
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, April 25, 2026