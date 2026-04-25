Where to watch the Women's Europa Cup final: Häcken vs Hammarby live stream on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and UEFA YouTube
Saturday, April 25, 2026
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Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup final second leg, as Hammarby and Häcken meet to decide the competition’s first-ever winner.
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The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final concludes with the second leg on Friday 1 May 2026.
Fans can follow the action with the broadcasters below.
Second leg: 1 May 2026
Häcken vs Hammarby (16:00 CET)
* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only
*** Croatia only