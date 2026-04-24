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Where to watch the Women's Europa Cup final: Hammarby vs Häcken live stream on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and UEFA YouTube

Friday, April 24, 2026

Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup final, as Hammarby and Häcken contest two legs to decide the competition’s first-ever winner.

The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the final stage
The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the final stage UEFA via Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final takes place over two legs on Saturday 25 April and Friday 1 May 2026.

Fans can follow the action with the broadcasters below.

First leg: 25 April﻿ 2026

Hammarby vs Häcken (15:00 CET)

* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only

Second leg: 1 May 2026

Häcken vs Hammarby (16:00 CET)

* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only
*** Croatia only﻿

Fixtures and results

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