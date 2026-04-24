Where to watch the Women's Europa Cup final: Hammarby vs Häcken live stream on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and UEFA YouTube
Friday, April 24, 2026
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Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup final, as Hammarby and Häcken contest two legs to decide the competition’s first-ever winner.
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The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final takes place over two legs on Saturday 25 April and Friday 1 May 2026.
Fans can follow the action with the broadcasters below.
First leg: 25 April 2026
Hammarby vs Häcken (15:00 CET)
* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only
Second leg: 1 May 2026
Häcken vs Hammarby (16:00 CET)
* Not available in Sweden or Croatia
** Sweden only
*** Croatia only