Where to watch the Women's Europa Cup final: Hammarby vs Häcken live stream on UEFA.tv, UEFA.com and UEFA YouTube

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup final takes place over two legs on Saturday 25 April and Friday 1 May 2026.

Fans can follow the action with the broadcasters below.

First leg: 25 April﻿ 2026

* Not available in Sweden or Croatia

** Sweden only



Second leg: 1 May 2026

* Not available in Sweden or Croatia

** Sweden only

*** Croatia only﻿

Fixtures and results