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Where to Watch the Women's Europa Cup semi-finals

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals, as Sparta Praha face Hammarby and Frankfurt take on Häcken.

The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the semi-final stage
The first edition of the Women's Europa Cup has reached the semi-final stage UEFA via Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals take place over two legs on Wednesday 25 March and Thursday 2 April.

Fans in selected territories can follow the action with the local broadcasters below.

First legs: 25 March﻿ 2026

Sparta Praha vs Hammarby (18:00 CET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken (18:30 CET)

Second legs: 2 April 2026

Häcken vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30 CET)

Hammarby vs Sparta Praha (19:00 CET)

*CZE only
**Not available in Sweden

Fixtures and results

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