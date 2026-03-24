Where to Watch the Women's Europa Cup semi-finals
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals, as Sparta Praha face Hammarby and Frankfurt take on Häcken.
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The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals take place over two legs on Wednesday 25 March and Thursday 2 April.
Fans in selected territories can follow the action with the local broadcasters below.
First legs: 25 March 2026
Sparta Praha vs Hammarby (18:00 CET)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken (18:30 CET)
Second legs: 2 April 2026
Häcken vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30 CET)
Hammarby vs Sparta Praha (19:00 CET)
*CZE only
**Not available in Sweden