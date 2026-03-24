Where to Watch the Women's Europa Cup semi-finals

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals take place over two legs on Wednesday 25 March and Thursday 2 April.

Fans in selected territories can follow the action with the local broadcasters below.

First legs: 25 March﻿ 2026

Sparta Praha vs Hammarby (18:00 CET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken (18:30 CET)

Second legs: 2 April 2026

Häcken vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30 CET)

Hammarby vs Sparta Praha (19:00 CET)

*CZE only

**Not available in Sweden

Fixtures and results