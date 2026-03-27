UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-final second legs preview: Häcken-Frankfurt, Hammarby-Sparta

The two teams to contest the first-ever final of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup will be decided when the 2025/26 semi-finals conclude on Thursday 2 April.

Both Swedish contenders will be defending leads at home after victories in last Wednesday's first legs, with Häcken up 3-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hammarby holding a 3-2 advatange over Sparta Praha. We preview the semi-final deciders.

From the moment they transferred to the Women's Europa Cup after being eliminated by Real Madrid in Women's Champions League qualifying, Frankfurt looked strong contenders to claim the first title. As a club, they have pedigree in Europe from winning the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup in 2001/02 and going on to claim three more UEFA titles.

But the German team's run of six straight Women's Europa Cup wins was abruptly interrupted when Häcken claimed a 3-0 away win in this tie's first leg. Teenage forward Felicia Schröder was on target twice in a dominant performance from the Gothenburg side, who were competing in the last four of a European competition for the first time.

Double goalscorer Felicia Schröder celebrates with her Häcken team-mates during the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

Now Frankfurt, who have won six of their past eight European semi-finals, must equal the best-ever second-leg away comeback in UEFA women's club competition history to progress to the showpiece. But Häcken have been in free-scoring form both domestically and in the Women's Europa Cup under new coach Elena Sadiku this year, and are in a strong position to reach their first-ever UEFA final.

Niko Arnautis, Frankfurt coach: "Of course we could congratulate [Häcken] now on going through, but we won't give up. We want to try and win the game. They will be favourites at home, but we don't give up. We want to win."

Alva Selerud, Häcken forward: "It's great that we got a really good result [in the first leg] as it's always tough to face such a good team away from home. We won't get ahead of ourselves as we still have the return leg."

Frankfurt's Nadine Riesen and Häcken's Monica Jusu Bah during the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

Where to watch the Europa Cup semi-finals

There has never been an all-Swedish final of a UEFA women's club competition, but that is now a distinct possibility after Hammarby secured a dramatic 3-2 first-leg success in Prague. Sparta Praha had come from behind to take the lead with seven minutes remaining, but Sofia Reidy equalised before 16-year-old Fanny Peterson hit a brilliant added-time winner for the Stockholm side.

Hammarby were pipped to the Swedish title by Häcken last year but have had a thrilling run in only their second European campaign, which included knocking out Sporting CP on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Elin Sørum scored the opening goal for Hammarby in the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

Despite trailing in the tie, Sparta will take confidence from winning all three of their second-leg matches away from home in the competition. After failing to find the net at home to Ferencváros, Young Boys and Austria Wien, the Czech side scored 12 goals on their travels in the concluding legs of those three ties, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Young Boys 4-3 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Another comeback is required if Sparta are to become the first club from Czechia to reach a final in any UEFA competition.

Michael Steiner, Sparta coach: "Conceding goals like [Hammarby's winner] is what sometimes happens in football. This tie is far from over; we created some great chances, learned a lot from [the first leg] and we will see what happens."

William Strömberg, Hammarby coach: "Sparta will not give up; they will go for it. Our fans will have a big impact. They are the best thing about this club!"

Michaela Khyrova gave Sparta a 2-1 lead in the 83rd minute of the first leg before Hammarby's late comeback UEFA via Getty Images

Women's Europa Cup final