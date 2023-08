Spain win Women's World Cup: All the fixtures and results

Spain have won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after defeating England 1-0 in Sunday's final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Jorge Vilda's side finished second best to European champions England at the quarter-final stage of UEFA Women's EURO 2022, but it was a different story this time around as Olga Carmona hit the winning goal on 29 minutes.

Jennifer Hermoso later had a penalty saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps, but it did not matter as Spain held on to clinch their first senior women's title – and become Europe's third world champions after Norway (1995) and Germany (2003, 2007).

The finalists were two of 12 European sides to take part in the first finals since the expansion from 24 to 32 teams. The tournament kicked off on 20 July and the group stage ended on 3 August, with the top two in each section progressing to the round of 16, which began two days later.

Knockout fixtures

Final

Sunday 20 August

Spain 1-0 England (Sydney, Stadium Australia)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 19 August

Sweden 2-0 Australia (Brisbane)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 15 August

Spain 2-1 Sweden (Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

Australia 1-3 England (Sydney, Stadium Australia)

Quarter-finals

Friday 11 August

Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Wellington)

Japan 1-2 Sweden (Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

Australia 0-0 France (aet, Australia win 7-6 on pens) (Brisbane)

England 2-1 Colombia (Sydney, Stadium Australia)

Round of 16

Saturday 5 August

Switzerland 1-5 Spain (Auckland)

Japan 3-1 Norway (Wellington)

Sunday 6 August

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Sweden 0-0 United States (aet, Sweden win 5-4 on pens) (Melbourne)

Monday 7 August

England 0-0 Nigeria (aet, England win 4-2 on pens) (Brisbane)

Australia 2-0 Denmark (Sydney, Stadium Australia)



Tuesday 8 August

Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (Melbourne)

France 4-0 Morocco (Adelaide)



Women's World Cup groups Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China PR

Group E: United States (holders), Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea UEFA nations in bold

Group stage results

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (Auckland)

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (Sydney)

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (Melbourne)

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (Wellington)

Saturday 22 July

Group E: United States 3-0 Vietnam (Auckland)

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (Hamilton)

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China PR (Perth)



Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (Wellington)

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (Dunedin)

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Europe's contenders

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (Auckland)

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (Melbourne)

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (Adelaide)



Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 South Korea (Sydney)

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (Wellington)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (Hamilton)



Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (Wellington)

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (Perth)



Thursday 27 July

Group E: United States 1-1 Netherlands (Wellington)

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (Hamilton)

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (Brisbane)

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (Dunedin)

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (Sydney)

Group D: China PR 1-0 Haiti (Adelaide)



Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (Wellington)

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (Brisbane)

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (Perth)



Sunday 30 July

Group H: South Korea 0-1 Morocco (Adelaide)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (Dunedin)

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (Auckland)

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Monday 31 July

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (Wellington)

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (Hamilton)

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (Melbourne)

Group B: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (Brisbane)



Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Portugal 0-0 United States (Auckland)

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (Dunedin)

Group D: China PR 1-6 England (Adelaide)

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (Perth)



Wednesday 2 August

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (Hamilton)

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (Wellington)

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (Sydney)

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (Melbourne)



Thursday 3 August

Group H: South Korea 1-1 Germany (Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (Perth)

Stadiums

Australia

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)

Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium/Stadium Australia)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park)

Dunedin (Dunedin Stadium)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium)

Past World Cup finals (European teams in bold)

2019: United States 2-0 Netherlands; Lyon, France

2015: United States 5-2 Japan; Vancouver, Canada

2011: Japan 2-2 United States (aet, 3-1 pens); Frankfurt, Germany

2007: Germany 2-0 Brazil; Shanghai, China

2003: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Carson, United States

1999: United States 0-0 China (aet, 5-4 pens); Pasadena, United States

1995: Norway 2-0 Germany; Stockholm, Sweden

1991: United States 2-1 Norway; Guangzhou, China

Past Olympic medallists (European teams in bold)

2021: Canada (gold), Sweden (silver), United States (bronze); Yokohama, Japan (postponed from 2020, final moved from Tokyo)

2016: Germany (gold), Sweden (silver), Canada (bronze); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2012: United States (gold), Japan (silver), Canada (bronze); London, United Kingdom

2008: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Beijing, China

2004: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Athens, Greece

2000: Norway (gold), United States (silver), Germany (bronze); Sydney, Australia

1996: United States (gold), China (silver), Norway (bronze); Atlanta, United States