Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 2: France, Germany, Spain, Denmark perfect
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Four teams have two wins out of two in League A while England, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria also gained victory.
France, Germany, Spain and Denmark picked up second victories in League A in April's concluding Women's European Qualifiers.
While teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which the hosts are automatically qualified) play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake across the leagues.
Four perfect records remain in League A, two of them in Group A2 where Spain and Denmark won again. France left it late to defeat Sweden and stay two points ahead of England in Group A3.
Germany beat Iceland in Group A4 and are now three points clear of both their visitors and Austria, victorious in Poland. In Group A1 it is all square as the Netherlands and Finland recovered from opening defeats to beat Norway and Italy respectively.
In League B, finals hosts Switzerland moved on to six points, as did Portugal and Wales, for whom Jess Fishlock reached 150 caps. Northern Ireland, like Portugal 2022 finals contenders, bounced back from being held 0-0 at home by Malta to win 3-1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Belarus, Slovenia, Montenegro, Greece and Romania secured second victories in League C. Armenia, meanwhile, secured a first competitive win since 2011 as Ani Safaryan's added-time goal made it 3-2 in Bulgaria, who had come back from two down.
League A
Group A1
Injury-hit Netherlands recovered from their 2-0 defeat in Italy to delight the home fans in Breda. Lineth Beerensteyn produced a brilliant looping shot from the edge of the box in the sixth minute to make it 1-0 and in a tight game that proved enough for the Netherlands to take the points against their fellow former European champions.
Finland bounced back from losing their opener 4-0 in Norway to secure their first competitive win against Italy. The Azzurre had looked on course for a second victory when Michela Cambiagh's 39th-minute cross was met by Lucia di Guglielmo, whose deflected shot beat Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
However Finland were level three minutes into the second half through Juitta Rantala's powerful finish. The home side kept pushing and three minutes after being brought on, Olga Ahtinen sent in a corner which Laura Giuliani punched to another home substitute, Oona Sevenius, whose shot deflected home off Elena Linari to secure victory in a group where all four teams now have three points.
Group A2
World champions and Nations League winners Spain beat Belgium 7-0 on Friday but Czechia gave them a test in Burgos. The home team were dominant but could not find a way through and in the 56th minute Czechia had a surprise lead as Eliška Sonntágová struck from the edge of the box.
María Méndez equalised almost immediately from an Alexia Putellas corner. Four minutes later Jenni Hermoso made it 2-1 with a low shot and then, after Athenea del Castillo had hit the crossbar, Mariona Caldentey made certain of victory, beating her opponent and producing a subtle finish.
Denmark joined Spain on six points as they inflicted Belgium's second defeat in the group. Amalie Vangsgaard opened the scoring in Denmark's 3-1 win in Czechia and did so again tonight on 29 minutes, directing in Sofie Svava's corner. Vangsgaard had another ten minutes later, also set up by Svava, who made it 3-0 herself before the break following a pass from Pernille Harder, winning her 150th cap.
The fourth arrived not long after the hour, Frederikke Thøgersen beating her opponent and shooting in. In the next ten minutes Belgium were able to pull two back, Sari Kees pouncing when the ball was only half-cleared and Feli Delacauw making the most of a rebound, but Denmark got the win in their last game at Viborg Stadion, their home for nine years; they will be at Vejle Stadion for the visit of Spain next month.
Group A3
France matched their 1-0 scoreline from their opener against the Republic of Ireland to remain two points clear. Sweden came away from Wembley with a 1-1 draw against England on Friday and looked to be standing up well to the France pressure.
However, with ten minutes left, a Sakina Karchaoui cross was headed down by Marie-Antoinette Katoto into the path of Wendie Renard, who put France in front. Vicki Becho, who had replaced the injured Delphine Cascarino in the first half, was sent off on 90 minutes for a second yellow card.
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
Holders England moved into outright second ahead of the crucial double-header with France thanks to a fast start at Dublin Arena. Lauren James made it 1-0 on 12 minutes, pouncing when Lucy Bronze's header was blocked.
Six minutes later England had a penalty for handball and Alex Greenwood converted. And although Greenwood hit the post with another spot kick on the half-hour, England held out front of a crowd of more than 30,000.
Group A4
Germany opened up a three-point lead in the group with victory against their fellow Matchday 1 winners in Aachen. The game was only four minutes old when Sarai Linder's cross was headed in by Lea Schüller. Hlín Eiríksdóttir equalised in the 23rd minute from a tight angle but Iceland lost key player Sveindís Jónsdóttir to injury soon after.
Schüller scored another header in the 34th minute, Klara Bühl the supplier before Lena Oberdorf struck in first-half added time when a corner was only partially cleared.
Austria got off the mark and were ahead in the 15th minute though Sarah Puntigam after a Celina Degen pass. There were chances at both ends but it was the home side who levelled on 55 minutes, Ewelina Kamczyk sending in a shot from distance that went in off the crossbar.
The visitors led again 11 minutes later, Lilli Purtscheller opening her international account as she touched in Barbara Dunst's cross. Eileen Campbell, who put Austria 2-0 up on Friday only for Germany to come back and win 3-2, made sure of victory from a tight angle in added time.
League B
Group B1
Tuesday's results
Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland
Türkiye 2-1 Hungary
Group B2
Tuesday's results
Israel 2-4 Serbia
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Tuesday's results
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland
Malta 0-2 Portugal
Group B4
Tuesday's results
Croatia 1-0 Ukraine
Kosovo 0-6 Wales
League C
Group C1
Tuesday's results
Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Georgia
Group C2
Tuesday's results
North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia
Moldova 0-1 Latvia
Group C3
Tuesday's results
Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands
Andorra 0-3 Greece
Group C4
Tuesday's results
Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia
Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan
Group C5
Tuesday's result
Albania 2-0 Estonia
