Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 2: France, Germany, Spain, Denmark perfect

France, Germany, Spain and Denmark picked up second victories in League A in April's concluding Women's European Qualifiers.

While teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which the hosts are automatically qualified) play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake across the leagues.

Fixtures and results

Four perfect records remain in League A, two of them in Group A2 where Spain and Denmark won again. France left it late to defeat Sweden and stay two points ahead of England in Group A3.

Germany beat Iceland in Group A4 and are now three points clear of both their visitors and Austria, victorious in Poland. In Group A1 it is all square as the Netherlands and Finland recovered from opening defeats to beat Norway and Italy respectively.

In League B, finals hosts Switzerland moved on to six points, as did Portugal and Wales, for whom Jess Fishlock reached 150 caps. Northern Ireland, like Portugal 2022 finals contenders, bounced back from being held 0-0 at home by Malta to win 3-1 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belarus, Slovenia, Montenegro, Greece and Romania secured second victories in League C. Armenia, meanwhile, secured a first competitive win since 2011 as Ani Safaryan's added-time goal made it 3-2 in Bulgaria, who had come back from two down.

How qualifying works

League A

Group A1

Netherlands 1-0 Norway



Injury-hit Netherlands recovered from their 2-0 defeat in Italy to delight the home fans in Breda. Lineth Beerensteyn produced a brilliant looping shot from the edge of the box in the sixth minute to make it 1-0 and in a tight game that proved enough for the Netherlands to take the points against their fellow former European champions.

Finland celebrate their winner LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images

Finland 2-1 Italy

Finland bounced back from losing their opener 4-0 in Norway to secure their first competitive win against Italy. The Azzurre had looked on course for a second victory when Michela Cambiagh's 39th-minute cross was met by Lucia di Guglielmo, whose deflected shot beat Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

However Finland were level three minutes into the second half through Juitta Rantala's powerful finish. The home side kept pushing and three minutes after being brought on, Olga Ahtinen sent in a corner which Laura Giuliani punched to another home substitute, Oona Sevenius, whose shot deflected home off Elena Linari to secure victory in a group where all four teams now have three points.

Next games: 31 May

Norway vs Italy

Netherlands vs Finland

Group A2

Spain 3-1 Czechia



World champions and Nations League winners Spain beat Belgium 7-0 on Friday but Czechia gave them a test in Burgos. The home team were dominant but could not find a way through and in the 56th minute Czechia had a surprise lead as Eliška Sonntágová struck from the edge of the box.

María Méndez equalised almost immediately from an Alexia Putellas corner. Four minutes later Jenni Hermoso made it 2-1 with a low shot and then, after Athenea del Castillo had hit the crossbar, Mariona Caldentey made certain of victory, beating her opponent and producing a subtle finish.

Spain salute the fans after victory AFP via Getty Images

Denmark 4-2 Belgium

Denmark joined Spain on six points as they inflicted Belgium's second defeat in the group. Amalie Vangsgaard opened the scoring in Denmark's 3-1 win in Czechia and did so again tonight on 29 minutes, directing in Sofie Svava's corner. Vangsgaard had another ten minutes later, also set up by Svava, who made it 3-0 herself before the break following a pass from Pernille Harder, winning her 150th cap.

The fourth arrived not long after the hour, Frederikke Thøgersen beating her opponent and shooting in. In the next ten minutes Belgium were able to pull two back, Sari Kees pouncing when the ball was only half-cleared and Feli Delacauw making the most of a rebound, but Denmark got the win in their last game at Viborg Stadion, their home for nine years; they will be at Vejle Stadion for the visit of Spain next month.

Next games: 31 May

Czechia vs Belgium

Denmark vs Spain

Group A3

Sweden 0-1 France

France matched their 1-0 scoreline from their opener against the Republic of Ireland to remain two points clear. Sweden came away from Wembley with a 1-1 draw against England on Friday and looked to be standing up well to the France pressure.

However, with ten minutes left, a Sakina Karchaoui cross was headed down by Marie-Antoinette Katoto into the path of Wendie Renard, who put France in front. Vicki Becho, who had replaced the injured Delphine Cascarino in the first half, was sent off on 90 minutes for a second yellow card.

Lauren James (right) takes congratulations after her opener for England AFP via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

Holders England moved into outright second ahead of the crucial double-header with France thanks to a fast start at Dublin Arena. Lauren James made it 1-0 on 12 minutes, pouncing when Lucy Bronze's header was blocked.

Six minutes later England had a penalty for handball and Alex Greenwood converted. And although Greenwood hit the post with another spot kick on the half-hour, England held out front of a crowd of more than 30,000.

Next games: 31 May

Republic of Ireland vs Sweden

England vs France

Group A4

Germany 3-1 Iceland

Germany opened up a three-point lead in the group with victory against their fellow Matchday 1 winners in Aachen. The game was only four minutes old when Sarai Linder's cross was headed in by Lea Schüller. Hlín Eiríksdóttir equalised in the 23rd minute from a tight angle but Iceland lost key player Sveindís Jónsdóttir to injury soon after.

Schüller scored another header in the 34th minute, Klara Bühl the supplier before Lena Oberdorf struck in first-half added time when a corner was only partially cleared.

Germany picked up a second win AFP via Getty Images

Poland 1-3 Austria

Austria got off the mark and were ahead in the 15th minute though Sarah Puntigam after a Celina Degen pass. There were chances at both ends but it was the home side who levelled on 55 minutes, Ewelina Kamczyk sending in a shot from distance that went in off the crossbar.

The visitors led again 11 minutes later, Lilli Purtscheller opening her international account as she touched in Barbara Dunst's cross. Eileen Campbell, who put Austria 2-0 up on Friday only for Germany to come back and win 3-2, made sure of victory from a tight angle in added time.

Next games: 31 May

Austria vs Iceland

Germany vs Poland

League B

Group B1

Tuesday's results

Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland

Türkiye 2-1 Hungary

Next games: 31 May

Türkiye ﻿vs Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs Hungary

Group B2

Tuesday's results

Israel 2-4 Serbia

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Next games: 31 May

Serbia vs Slovakia

Scotland vs Israel

Tuesday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland

Malta 0-2 Portugal

Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

Next games: 31 May

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Northern Ireland

Group B4

Tuesday's results

Croatia 1-0 Ukraine

Kosovo 0-6 Wales

Next games: 31 May

Kosovo vs Croatia

Wales vs Ukraine

League C

Group C1

Tuesday's results

Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus

Belarus 3-0 Georgia

Next games: 31 May

Lithuania vs Belarus

Cyprus vs Georgia

Group C2

Tuesday's results

North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia

Moldova 0-1 Latvia

Next games: 31 May

Slovenia vs Latvia

North Macedonia vs Moldova

Group C3

Tuesday's results

Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands

Andorra 0-3 Greece

Next games: 31 May

Faroe Islands vs Andorra

Greece vs Montenegro

Group C4

Tuesday's results

Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia

Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan

Next games: 31 May

Romania vs Bulgaria

Armenia vs Kazakhstan



Group C5

Tuesday's result

Albania 2-0 Estonia

Next game: 31 May

Estonia vs Albania