Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 3: France win in England, Spain and Germany also close in

France won away to UEFA Women's EURO holders England as Les Bleues, Spain and Germany remained perfect at the halfway stage of qualifying.

In most groups, Tuesday's games are the double-header returns of today's games, and France will welcome England five points clear after a 2-1 comeback win in Newcastle, as Sweden prevailed in the Republic of Ireland to catch the Lionesses.

Germany, like France, have a five-point lead as they defeated Poland 4-1 and Austria drew with Iceland. Spain ended Denmark's perfect Group A2 start as Belgium got off the mark in Czechia while the Netherlands beat Finland in Group A1 to go two points ahead of Italy and Norway.

Fixtures and results

In League B, finals hosts Switzerland, playing for promotion with qualification automatically assured, stayed perfect, as did Portugal with victory against fellow 2022 finalists Northern Ireland. Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye and Croatia got important wins in their play-off hunts while Wales drew with Ukraine.

Slovenia and Romania moved on to nine points from three League C games in their groups. Belarus, Montenegro and Albania lead the other sections.

While teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which they hosts are automatically qualified) play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake across the leagues.

How qualifying works

League A

Group A1

Netherlands 1-0 Finland

The Netherlands moved two points clear at the top in Lieke Martens' last home game before her international retirement next Tuesday. Martens, winning her 159th cap, hit the crossbar on the hour in her search for a 63rd goal.

However, soon after Lineth Beerensteyn pounced following a corner to give the Netherlands the lead. Esmee Brugts found the crossbar but the 2017 European champions took the points and Martens, the Player of the Tournament in that victory, was withdrawn in added time to an ovation.

Italy became the only team in Group A1 to avoid an away defeat so far as they drew 0-0 in Norway NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Norway 0-0 Italy



There were chances at both ends but the match ended goalless. Italy nearly won it at the end when Agnese Bonfantini sent in a shot deflected by Mathilde Harvniken on to her own crossbar.

In a tight group, this is the only one of the six results so far not to be a home win.

Next games: Tuesday

Finland vs Netherlands

Italy vs Norway



Group A2

Denmark 0-2 Spain

Women's EURO is the one UEFA female title not currently held by Spain and the world champions are within sight of Switzerland after opening up a three-point lead over Denmark, who also won their opening two games.

Jenni Hermoso headed in an Alexia Putellas corner on 17 minutes and before the half-hour mark Mariona Caldeney made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Salma Paralluelo was fouled.

Spain celebrate Jenni Hermoso's opener Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Czechia 1-2 Belgium

Belgium moved three points clear of Czechia and within the same distance of second-placed Denmark as they made the most of a good start in Prague. After kicking off in pouring rain, Belgium led on 12 minutes through an excellent Tessa Wullaert goal.

Two minutes later Tine De Caigny doubled the advantage. Kamila Dubcová pulled one back from the penalty spot late on.

Next games: Tuesday

Belgium vs Czechia

Spain vs Denmark



Group A3

England 1-2 France

France won away to Sweden on Matchday 2 and picked up another impressive victory on their travels to move a big step closer to Switzerland. England suffered an early blow in front of 42,561 fans in Newcastle when goalkeeper Mary Earps went off injured but on the half-hour mark a Lauren Hemp cut-back fell to Beth Mead, who switched the ball to her right foot and calmly scored.

However, Élisa de Almeida levelled before half-time as she looped a shot past Earps's replacement Hannah Hampton. Midway through the second half a Marie-Antoinette hooked volley put the visitors in front and that proved enough for France to open up a five-point lead and inflict Sarina Wiegman's first competitive home defeat in charge of either England or the Netherlands.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd after putting Sweden 1-9 up in Ireland SPORTSFILE

Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden

Sweden caught England on four points with victory in Dublin. Ireland began well but just before the half-hour Kosovare Asllani set up Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to put the visitors in front.

Fridolina Rolfö curled in a second on 62 minutes and late on Rytting Kaneryd pounced on a rebound from a saved Matilda Vinberg shot to confirm victory and inflict Ireland's third group defeat.

Next games: Tuesday

Sweden vs Republic of Ireland

France vs England



Group A4

Germany 4-1 Poland

The eight-time European champions and 2022 runners-up are close to booking their finals spot after opening up a five-point lead and inflicting Poland's third group defeat. However, the visitors to Rostock made a dream start when Natalia Padilla, who spent the season at Köln on loan from Bayern, scored after just 28 seconds, set up by Ewa Pajor, who was denied by Merle Frohms soon after.

On 34 minutes Wiktoria Zieniewicz headed a Klara Bühl corner into her own goal to equalise, and after a half-time reshuffle, Germany picked up the pace. Pajor did hit the crossbar just past the hour but in the last 13 minutes the home side made the pressure tell as Lea Schüller gave them the lead and then after her header was blocked, Giulia Gwinn pounced to make it 3-1 and then added another from the penalty spot following a foul on Bühl.

Lea Schüller celebrates giving Germany the lead Getty Images

Austria 1-1 Iceland

Austria and Iceland remain level on points after a draw decided by two penalties. The first fell to Austria, with captain Sara Puntigam converting after Lilli Purtscheller was fouled.

The home side remained on top, but with 14 minutes left Glódís Viggósdóttir levelled following an Austria handball.

Next games: Tuesday

Iceland vs Austria

Poland vs Germany



League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Türkiye ﻿1-0 Azerbaijan

Switzerland 2-1 Hungary

Next games: Tuesday

Azerbaijan vs Türkiye

Hungary vs Switzerland

Group B2

Friday's results

Serbia 2-1 Slovakia

Scotland 4-1 Israel

Next games: Tuesday

Slovakia vs Serbia

Israel vs Scotland

Friday's results

Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland

Next games: Tuesday

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta

Northern Ireland vs Portugal

Group B4

Friday's results

Kosovo 0-1 Croatia

Wales 1-1 Ukraine



Next games: Tuesday

Croatia vs Kosovo

Ukraine vs Wales

League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Lithuania 0-3 Belarus (match cancelled, forfeit)

Cyprus 0-2 Georgia

Next games: Tuesday

Belarus vs Lithuania

Georgia vs Cyprus

Group C2

Friday's results

Slovenia 6-0 Latvia

North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova

Next games: Tuesday

Latvia vs Slovenia

Moldova vs North Macedonia

Group C3

Friday's results

Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra

Greece 2-2 Montenegro

Next games: Tuesday

Andorra vs Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Greece

Group C4

Friday's results

Romania 1-0 Bulgaria

Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Next games: Tuesday

Bulgaria vs Romania

Kazakhstan vs Armenia



Group C5

Friday's result

Estonia 1-2 Albania

Next game: Tuesday

Albania vs Luxembourg