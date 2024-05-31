Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 3: France win in England, Spain and Germany also close in
Friday, May 31, 2024
France won away to UEFA Women's EURO holders England as Les Bleues, Spain and Germany remained perfect at halfway.
France won away to UEFA Women's EURO holders England as Les Bleues, Spain and Germany remained perfect at the halfway stage of qualifying.
In most groups, Tuesday's games are the double-header returns of today's games, and France will welcome England five points clear after a 2-1 comeback win in Newcastle, as Sweden prevailed in the Republic of Ireland to catch the Lionesses.
Germany, like France, have a five-point lead as they defeated Poland 4-1 and Austria drew with Iceland. Spain ended Denmark's perfect Group A2 start as Belgium got off the mark in Czechia while the Netherlands beat Finland in Group A1 to go two points ahead of Italy and Norway.
In League B, finals hosts Switzerland, playing for promotion with qualification automatically assured, stayed perfect, as did Portugal with victory against fellow 2022 finalists Northern Ireland. Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye and Croatia got important wins in their play-off hunts while Wales drew with Ukraine.
Slovenia and Romania moved on to nine points from three League C games in their groups. Belarus, Montenegro and Albania lead the other sections.
While teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which they hosts are automatically qualified) play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake across the leagues.
League A
Group A1
The Netherlands moved two points clear at the top in Lieke Martens' last home game before her international retirement next Tuesday. Martens, winning her 159th cap, hit the crossbar on the hour in her search for a 63rd goal.
However, soon after Lineth Beerensteyn pounced following a corner to give the Netherlands the lead. Esmee Brugts found the crossbar but the 2017 European champions took the points and Martens, the Player of the Tournament in that victory, was withdrawn in added time to an ovation.
There were chances at both ends but the match ended goalless. Italy nearly won it at the end when Agnese Bonfantini sent in a shot deflected by Mathilde Harvniken on to her own crossbar.
In a tight group, this is the only one of the six results so far not to be a home win.
Next games: Tuesday
Finland vs Netherlands
Italy vs Norway
Group A2
Women's EURO is the one UEFA female title not currently held by Spain and the world champions are within sight of Switzerland after opening up a three-point lead over Denmark, who also won their opening two games.
Jenni Hermoso headed in an Alexia Putellas corner on 17 minutes and before the half-hour mark Mariona Caldeney made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Salma Paralluelo was fouled.
Belgium moved three points clear of Czechia and within the same distance of second-placed Denmark as they made the most of a good start in Prague. After kicking off in pouring rain, Belgium led on 12 minutes through an excellent Tessa Wullaert goal.
Two minutes later Tine De Caigny doubled the advantage. Kamila Dubcová pulled one back from the penalty spot late on.
Next games: Tuesday
Belgium vs Czechia
Spain vs Denmark
Group A3
France won away to Sweden on Matchday 2 and picked up another impressive victory on their travels to move a big step closer to Switzerland. England suffered an early blow in front of 42,561 fans in Newcastle when goalkeeper Mary Earps went off injured but on the half-hour mark a Lauren Hemp cut-back fell to Beth Mead, who switched the ball to her right foot and calmly scored.
However, Élisa de Almeida levelled before half-time as she looped a shot past Earps's replacement Hannah Hampton. Midway through the second half a Marie-Antoinette hooked volley put the visitors in front and that proved enough for France to open up a five-point lead and inflict Sarina Wiegman's first competitive home defeat in charge of either England or the Netherlands.
Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden
Sweden caught England on four points with victory in Dublin. Ireland began well but just before the half-hour Kosovare Asllani set up Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to put the visitors in front.
Fridolina Rolfö curled in a second on 62 minutes and late on Rytting Kaneryd pounced on a rebound from a saved Matilda Vinberg shot to confirm victory and inflict Ireland's third group defeat.
Next games: Tuesday
Sweden vs Republic of Ireland
France vs England
Group A4
The eight-time European champions and 2022 runners-up are close to booking their finals spot after opening up a five-point lead and inflicting Poland's third group defeat. However, the visitors to Rostock made a dream start when Natalia Padilla, who spent the season at Köln on loan from Bayern, scored after just 28 seconds, set up by Ewa Pajor, who was denied by Merle Frohms soon after.
On 34 minutes Wiktoria Zieniewicz headed a Klara Bühl corner into her own goal to equalise, and after a half-time reshuffle, Germany picked up the pace. Pajor did hit the crossbar just past the hour but in the last 13 minutes the home side made the pressure tell as Lea Schüller gave them the lead and then after her header was blocked, Giulia Gwinn pounced to make it 3-1 and then added another from the penalty spot following a foul on Bühl.
Austria and Iceland remain level on points after a draw decided by two penalties. The first fell to Austria, with captain Sara Puntigam converting after Lilli Purtscheller was fouled.
The home side remained on top, but with 14 minutes left Glódís Viggósdóttir levelled following an Austria handball.
Next games: Tuesday
Iceland vs Austria
Poland vs Germany
League B
Group B1
Friday's results
Türkiye 1-0 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 2-1 Hungary
Next games: Tuesday
Azerbaijan vs Türkiye
Hungary vs Switzerland
Group B2
Friday's results
Serbia 2-1 Slovakia
Scotland 4-1 Israel
Next games: Tuesday
Slovakia vs Serbia
Israel vs Scotland
Friday's results
Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland
Next games: Tuesday
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta
Northern Ireland vs Portugal
Group B4
Friday's results
Kosovo 0-1 Croatia
Wales 1-1 Ukraine
Next games: Tuesday
Croatia vs Kosovo
Ukraine vs Wales
League C
Group C1
Friday's results
Lithuania 0-3 Belarus (match cancelled, forfeit)
Cyprus 0-2 Georgia
Next games: Tuesday
Belarus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Cyprus
Group C2
Friday's results
Slovenia 6-0 Latvia
North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova
Next games: Tuesday
Latvia vs Slovenia
Moldova vs North Macedonia
Group C3
Friday's results
Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra
Greece 2-2 Montenegro
Next games: Tuesday
Andorra vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Greece
Group C4
Friday's results
Romania 1-0 Bulgaria
Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Next games: Tuesday
Bulgaria vs Romania
Kazakhstan vs Armenia
Group C5
Friday's result
Estonia 1-2 Albania
Next game: Tuesday
Albania vs Luxembourg