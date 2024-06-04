Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 4: Germany and Spain qualify, England deny France
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Germany and Spain sealed their UEFA Women's EURO 2025 finals slots with two games to go but France must wait after losing at home to England.
Germany and Spain booked automatic qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland with two games to spare on Matchday 4 but France did not join them after a home loss to England.
On a night where most games were the reverse fixtures from Matchday 3 on Friday, Germany's victory in Poland left them on a maximum 12 points in Group A4 and certain of one of the two automatic qualifying slots in all the League A sections. Iceland boosted their hopes by beating Austria 2-1 to go three points ahead in second.
Spain looked set to have to wait until July's Group A2 games for a chance of a definite finals spot but after going two down at home to Denmark, recovered to win 3-2 in added time. Denmark stay second as Belgium drew 1-1 with Czechia.
France also began the night with a perfect record in Group A3 and on target to qualify, but suffered a 2-1 defeat against holders England. The Lionesses are now within two points of France, as are Sweden, who won 1-0 against the Republic of Ireland, who will be in the play-offs and are relegated.
Group A1 remains tight after two 1-1 draws. The Netherlands are still two points in front of Italy and Norway with Finland, who held the Dutch, one further behind.
In League B, Portugal have the last perfect record after coming from behind to win 2-1 away to fellow 2022 qualifiers Northern Ireland. Portugal, like Scotland, Serbia, Croatia and Wales, are now assured of their play-off place.
One team certain of a finals place, hosts Switzerland, dropped their first Group B1 points as they lost 1-0 in Hungary but remain two points clear in the promotion spot after Türkiye were also beaten 1-0, in Azerbaijan.
Teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which they hosts are automatically qualified). Meanwhile, across the leagues, play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake.
Albania are the first team to clinch promotion and a play-off slot from League C after beating Luxembourg 3-1. Although Luxembourg can still catch the leaders by winning the two remaining games against Estonia in the three-team Group C5, Albania have a head-to-head advantage after only losing the away game 2-1.
Slovenia and Romania both joined Belarus in reaching a maximum 12 points in their sections while Montenegro and Greece remain level on points in Group C3.
League A
Group A1
The Netherlands went top on Friday by beating Finland but missed the chance to go further clear tonight. Missing ill Esmee Brugts and losing Victoria Pelova to an early injury, the visitors still struck on 17 minutes when their Friday goalscorer Lineth Beerensteyn made the most of a defensive error.
Finland were able to apply pressure, though, and had their reward 15 minutes from time when Jutta Rantala shot in from the edge of the box. There was to be no Dutch win in Lieke Martens's 159th and final international but they remain top with Finland fourth, but only three points behind first.
Italy broke this group's run of home wins with their draw in Norway on Friday but the visitors to Ferrara returned the favour tonight. The Azzurre went ahead in the sixth minute when Giulia Dragoni played through Lucia di Guglielmo to cross for Manuela Giugliano to shoot in.
The home side remained on top, and substitute Sofia Cantore hit the crossbar, but Norway secured a point with nine minutes to go, Frida Maanum turning in Vilde Bøe Risa's corner, keeping both teams two points behind the Netherlands.
Next games: 12 July
Finland vs Norway
Netherlands vs Italy
Group A2
Spain came back from two goals down to ensure qualification and maintain their winning run. With Belgium only drawing, Spain only required a point in Tenerife but that looked a tall order when Janni Thomsen scored on four and 72 minutes for the visitors, the first a header at the far post and the second after chasing a long clearance.
Pernille Harder had hit the post early in the second half and Mariona Caldentey had a penalty saved by Maja Bay Østergaard just before the Danes scored their second. However, Spain's pressure told late on as first an Alexia Putellas corner found Irene Paredes, whose shot went in via the head of Bruna Vilamala, not long on for her debut. Soon after another Alexia corner was turned in by Paredes, before in added time Teresa Abelleira found substitute Lucía García to win it.
Czechia got off the mark but were denied the chance to avenge Friday's home loss to Belgium. The visitors were rewarded for an ambitious start in the 19th minute as Kamila Dubcová turned in a Tereza Szewieczková cross from the left.
As the game went on Belgium found their feet and the equaliser arrived in the 79th minute, Jassina Blom set up by fellow substitute Jill Janssens, making her senior debut aged 18. Not long afterwards, Alena Pecková was sent off for a foul on Blom, through on goal, but it ended 1-1. Belgium did close to gap on Denmark to two points and Czechia remain in top-two contention.
Next games: 12 July
Belgium vs Denmark
Czechia vs Spain
Group A3
After winning 2-1 in England on Friday, France could have qualified tonight but instead the European champions got an away victory of their own in Saint-Étienne to end Les Bleues perfect start and close the gap to two points. Georgia Stanway made it 1-0 on 21 minutes with a rising shot after being set up by Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp.
Alessia Russo made it 2-0 13 minutes later, heading in Hemp's cross. France had the better of the second half and on her 100th France appearance Kadidiatou Diani reduced arrears with 18 minutes left from the spot after Leah Williamson fouled Grace Geyoro, but England held on for their first away win in France since 1973.
Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Sweden are also within two points of France after a win that ended Ireland's hopes of automatic qualification as well as condemning the visitors to a return to League B for the next Nations League. However Ireland, beaten 3-0 at home by Sweden four days ago, made the home side work for their win in Solna.
The goal only arrived with six minutes left as Magdalena Eriksson used her back to deflect in a corner from sometime Chelsea colleague Jonna Andersson. England's win later confirmed Ireland's relegation.
Next games: 12 July
England vs Republic of Ireland
France vs Sweden
Group A4
Germany will aim for a ninth title in Switzerland next July after they picked up their fourth win in the group, coming from behind for the third time. They trailed when beating Poland 4-1 at home on Friday and did so again tonight, Dominika Grabowska pouncing to give the home side a 1-0 lead.
Lea Schüller header on to the bar and Lena Oberdorf went off injured in a frustrating first half for Germany, but after three changes at the break, Schüller levelled on 51 minutes, putting the ball away following a corner, and she struck again following a Giulia Gwinn cross. Klara Bühl got the third with 13 minutes left with a low shot, sealing Germany's qualification and ensuring Poland must negotiate the play-offs.
Iceland have a three-point advantage over Austria in second, and the head-to-head edge, after following Friday's away draw with a home win. Hlín Eiríksdóttir broke the deadlock on 17 minutes with a low shot following a good move.
Eileen Campbell headed Austria level from Marie Höbinger's cross just before the break, but Hildur Antonsdóttir won it with 20 minutes left, heading in Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir's corner.
Next games: 12 July
Austria vs Poland
Iceland vs Germany
League B
Group B1
Tuesday's results
Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye
Hungary 1-0 Switzerland
Next games: 12 July
Azerbaijan vs Hungary
Türkiye vs Switzerland
Group B2
Tuesday's results
Slovakia 0-4 Serbia
Israel 0-5 Scotland
Next games: 12 July
Serbia vs Israel
Slovakia vs Scotland
Tuesday's results
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal
Next games: 12 July
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal
Malta vs Northern Ireland
Group B4
Tuesday's results
Croatia 2-0 Kosovo
Ukraine 2-2 Wales
Next games: 12 July
Croatia vs Wales
Kosovo vs Ukraine
League C
Group C1
Tuesday's results
Belarus 3-0 Lithuania (match cancelled, forfeit)
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Next games: 12 July
Cyprus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Belarus
Group C2
Tuesday's results
Latvia 0-4 Slovenia
Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia
Next games: 12 July
North Macedonia vs Latvia
Moldova vs Slovenia
Group C3
Tuesday's results
Andorra 1-5 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece
Next games: 12 July
Greece vs Andorra
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro
Group C4
Tuesday's results
Bulgaria 0-3 Romania
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia
Next games: 12 July
Armenia vs Bulgaria
Kazakhstan vs Romania
Group C5
Tuesday's result
Albania 3-1 Luxembourg
Next game: 12 July
Luxembourg vs Estonia