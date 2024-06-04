Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 4: Germany and Spain qualify, England deny France

Germany and Spain booked automatic qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland with two games to spare on Matchday 4 but France did not join them after a home loss to England.

Fixtures and results

On a night where most games were the reverse fixtures from Matchday 3 on Friday, Germany's victory in Poland left them on a maximum 12 points in Group A4 and certain of one of the two automatic qualifying slots in all the League A sections. Iceland boosted their hopes by beating Austria 2-1 to go three points ahead in second.

Spain looked set to have to wait until July's Group A2 games for a chance of a definite finals spot but after going two down at home to Denmark, recovered to win 3-2 in added time. Denmark stay second as Belgium drew 1-1 with Czechia.

France also began the night with a perfect record in Group A3 and on target to qualify, but suffered a 2-1 defeat against holders England. The Lionesses are now within two points of France, as are Sweden, who won 1-0 against the Republic of Ireland, who will be in the play-offs and are relegated.

Group A1 remains tight after two 1-1 draws. The Netherlands are still two points in front of Italy and Norway with Finland, who held the Dutch, one further behind.

In League B, Portugal have the last perfect record after coming from behind to win 2-1 away to fellow 2022 qualifiers Northern Ireland. Portugal, like Scotland, Serbia, Croatia and Wales, are now assured of their play-off place.

One team certain of a finals place, hosts Switzerland, dropped their first Group B1 points as they lost 1-0 in Hungary but remain two points clear in the promotion spot after Türkiye were also beaten 1-0, in Azerbaijan.

Teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which they hosts are automatically qualified). Meanwhile, across the leagues, play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake.

Albania are the first team to clinch promotion and a play-off slot from League C after beating Luxembourg 3-1. Although Luxembourg can still catch the leaders by winning the two remaining games against Estonia in the three-team Group C5, Albania have a head-to-head advantage after only losing the away game 2-1.

Slovenia and Romania both joined Belarus in reaching a maximum 12 points in their sections while Montenegro and Greece remain level on points in Group C3.

How qualifying works

League A

Group A1

Finland 1-1 Netherlands

The Netherlands went top on Friday by beating Finland but missed the chance to go further clear tonight. Missing ill Esmee Brugts and losing Victoria Pelova to an early injury, the visitors still struck on 17 minutes when their Friday goalscorer Lineth Beerensteyn made the most of a defensive error.

Finland were able to apply pressure, though, and had their reward 15 minutes from time when Jutta Rantala shot in from the edge of the box. There was to be no Dutch win in Lieke Martens's 159th and final international but they remain top with Finland fourth, but only three points behind first.

Italy 1-1 Norway

Italy broke this group's run of home wins with their draw in Norway on Friday but the visitors to Ferrara returned the favour tonight. The Azzurre went ahead in the sixth minute when Giulia Dragoni played through Lucia di Guglielmo to cross for Manuela Giugliano to shoot in.

The home side remained on top, and substitute Sofia Cantore hit the crossbar, but Norway secured a point with nine minutes to go, Frida Maanum turning in Vilde Bøe Risa's corner, keeping both teams two points behind the Netherlands.

Next games: 12 July

Finland vs Norway

Netherlands vs Italy



Group A2

Spain 3-2 Denmark

Spain came back from two goals down to ensure qualification and maintain their winning run. With Belgium only drawing, Spain only required a point in Tenerife but that looked a tall order when Janni Thomsen scored on four and 72 minutes for the visitors, the first a header at the far post and the second after chasing a long clearance.

Pernille Harder had hit the post early in the second half and Mariona Caldentey had a penalty saved by Maja Bay Østergaard just before the Danes scored their second. However, Spain's pressure told late on as first an Alexia Putellas corner found Irene Paredes, whose shot went in via the head of Bruna Vilamala, not long on for her debut. Soon after another Alexia corner was turned in by Paredes, before in added time Teresa Abelleira found substitute Lucía García to win it.

Belgium 1-1 Czechia

Czechia got off the mark but were denied the chance to avenge Friday's home loss to Belgium. The visitors were rewarded for an ambitious start in the 19th minute as Kamila Dubcová turned in a Tereza Szewieczková cross from the left.

As the game went on Belgium found their feet and the equaliser arrived in the 79th minute, Jassina Blom set up by fellow substitute Jill Janssens, making her senior debut aged 18. Not long afterwards, Alena Pecková was sent off for a foul on Blom, through on goal, but it ended 1-1. Belgium did close to gap on Denmark to two points and Czechia remain in top-two contention.

Next games: 12 July

Belgium vs Denmark

Czechia vs Spain



Group A3

France 1-2 England

After winning 2-1 in England on Friday, France could have qualified tonight but instead the European champions got an away victory of their own in Saint-Étienne to end Les Bleues perfect start and close the gap to two points. Georgia Stanway made it 1-0 on 21 minutes with a rising shot after being set up by Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp.

Alessia Russo made it 2-0 13 minutes later, heading in Hemp's cross. France had the better of the second half and on her 100th France appearance Kadidiatou Diani reduced arrears with 18 minutes left from the spot after Leah Williamson fouled Grace Geyoro, but England held on for their first away win in France since 1973.

Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Sweden are also within two points of France after a win that ended Ireland's hopes of automatic qualification as well as condemning the visitors to a return to League B for the next Nations League. However Ireland, beaten 3-0 at home by Sweden four days ago, made the home side work for their win in Solna.

The goal only arrived with six minutes left as Magdalena Eriksson used her back to deflect in a corner from sometime Chelsea colleague Jonna Andersson. England's win later confirmed Ireland's relegation.

Next games: 12 July

England vs Republic of Ireland

France vs Sweden



Group A4

Poland 1-3 Germany

Germany will aim for a ninth title in Switzerland next July after they picked up their fourth win in the group, coming from behind for the third time. They trailed when beating Poland 4-1 at home on Friday and did so again tonight, Dominika Grabowska pouncing to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Lea Schüller header on to the bar and Lena Oberdorf went off injured in a frustrating first half for Germany, but after three changes at the break, Schüller levelled on 51 minutes, putting the ball away following a corner, and she struck again following a Giulia Gwinn cross. Klara Bühl got the third with 13 minutes left with a low shot, sealing Germany's qualification and ensuring Poland must negotiate the play-offs.

Iceland 2-1 Austria

Iceland have a three-point advantage over Austria in second, and the head-to-head edge, after following Friday's away draw with a home win. Hlín Eiríksdóttir broke the deadlock on 17 minutes with a low shot following a good move.

Eileen Campbell headed Austria level from Marie Höbinger's cross just before the break, but Hildur Antonsdóttir won it with 20 minutes left, heading in Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir's corner.

Next games: 12 July

Austria vs Poland

Iceland vs Germany



League B

Group B1

Tuesday's results

Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye

Hungary 1-0 Switzerland

Next games: 12 July

Azerbaijan vs Hungary

Türkiye vs Switzerland

Group B2

Tuesday's results

Slovakia 0-4 Serbia

Israel 0-5 Scotland

Next games: 12 July

Serbia vs Israel

Slovakia vs Scotland

Tuesday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta

Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal

Next games: 12 July

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B4

Tuesday's results

Croatia 2-0 Kosovo

Ukraine 2-2 Wales



Next games: 12 July

Croatia vs Wales

Kosovo vs Ukraine

League C

Group C1

Tuesday's results

Belarus 3-0 Lithuania (match cancelled, forfeit)

Georgia 1-0 Cyprus

Next games: 12 July

Cyprus vs Lithuania

Georgia vs Belarus

Group C2

Tuesday's results

Latvia 0-4 Slovenia

Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia

Next games: 12 July

North Macedonia vs Latvia

Moldova vs Slovenia

Group C3

Tuesday's results

Andorra 1-5 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece

Next games: 12 July

Greece vs Andorra

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group C4

Tuesday's results

Bulgaria 0-3 Romania

Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia

Next games: 12 July

Armenia vs Bulgaria

Kazakhstan vs Romania



Group C5

Tuesday's result

Albania 3-1 Luxembourg

Next game: 12 July

Luxembourg vs Estonia