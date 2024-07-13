Women's European Qualifiers Matchday 5: France, Iceland and Denmark reach finals

Iceland, France and Denmark reserved their spots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 on Matchday 5, joining Germany, Spain and hosts Switzerland in confirming places at the tournament.

Fixtures and results

While teams in League A compete to finish in the top two of their group and progress directly to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland (for which the hosts are automatically qualified) play-off berths, plus promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, are also at stake across the leagues. The last matches are on Tuesday.

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs? Through to finals: Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Spain, Switzerland (hosts) Can still earn direct qualification: England, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden Confirmed in play-offs from League A: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Poland, Republic of Ireland Confirmed in play-offs from League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Ukraine, Wales Confirmed in play-offs from League C: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia Relegated from League A: Poland, Republic of Ireland Promoted from League B: Portugal, Switzerland Relegated from League B: Kosovo, Malta Promoted from League C: Albania, Belarus, Romania, Slovenia

How qualifying works

Iceland arguably produced the performance of the evening, ending Germany's perfect record in Group A4 with a 3-0 win in Reykjavik. Austria defeated and relegated Poland but both are in the play-offs.

After suffering defeat against England in June, France bounced back in Group A3 by beating Sweden 2-1 to qualify. England beat the Republic of Ireland by the same score to overtake Sweden ahead of their Matchday 6 decider.

Denmark scored three second-half goals against Belgium in Group A2 to go through to the finals in Switzerland, securing the runners-up spot behind already-qualified Spain, who slipped to defeat in Czechia.



J﻿ust three points separate all four teams in Group A1. Finland made sure the section remains finely poised after snatching a draw with a last-gasp equaliser against Norway to stay in contention, while the Netherlands and Italy shared a goalless draw.

In League B, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Northern Ireland, and Ukraine joined Croatia, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia and Wales in ensuring play-off spots, with two left to decide on Tuesday. Switzerland are automatically qualified as hosts but made sure of promotion to League A as they defeated Türkiye.﻿

Scotland and Serbia are still neck and neck at the Group B2 summit on 13 points each following wins over Slovakia and Israel respectively, with the leading pair each guaranteed a play-off spot.

In Group B1, Switzerland secured promotion to the top tier after beating Türkiye, a result which helped Hungary move into second place following their victory over Azerbaijan in Baku.

Portugal are the other team assured of promotion to League A following their goalless draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina while Wales moved top of Group B4 with victory against previous leaders Croatia.

Wales are likewise undefeated in Group B4 and leapfrogged Croatia into first place with a convincing 3-0 win, with Ukraine consolidating third place by virtue of their 4-0 victory over Kosovo.

In League C, Belarus, Romania, Slovenia and Greece all secured play-off spots alongside Albania, who did so in June. Belarus, Romania and Slovenia have also joined Albania in earning promotion.

League A

Group A1

Netherlands 0-0 Italy

The Netherlands remain two points clear at the top but missed the chance to qualify with a game to spare despite Vivianne Miedema going close several times, including hitting the crossbar.

At the other end, Miedema cleared a Barbara Bonansea effort that had come back off the bar while Italy had Agnese Bonfantini sent off late on for a second yellow card.

Finland 1-1 Norway

Finland kept themselves in the hunt for automatic qualification after a last-gasp equaliser from Emma Koivisto in Turku. Norway began strongly and led on seven minutes when Guro Reiten struck from the edge of the box as a corner was only half-cleared.

Although Norway could have increased their lead, Finland stayed in it and in the eighth added minute, Koivisto levelled after being sent clear by Heidi Kollanen. Norway remain second, ahead of Italy on overall goal difference and two points ahead of Finland.

Final games: Tuesday

Norway vs Netherlands

Italy vs Finland



Group A2

Belgium 0-3 Denmark

Denmark booked their place in the finals and confirmed Belgium in the play-offs. Belgium fell behind on the hour as Sara Holmgaard cross was turned into her own net by Janice Cayman, on the night she reached 150 caps while Tine De Caigny played her 100th.

Pernille Harder soon doubled the lead and with eight minutes left set up Holmgaard to make it three and keep up Denmark's record of qualifying for every final tournament since the introduction of the group stage in 1997.

Czechia 2-1 Spain

Czechia inflicted Spain's first away qualifying defeat since June 2012 to at least keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive. Spain sealed their finals place in June and led on 15 minutes through Aitana Bonmatí.

However, Kateřina Svitková levelled just before the break and Eva Bartoňová converted a 51st-minute penalty after Misa Rodríguez fouled Franny Černá. Irene Paredes was sent off with 20 minutes left as Czechia held on to win, though they must settle for the play-offs due to Denmark's victory in Belgium.

Final games: Tuesday

Spain vs Belgium

Denmark vs Czechia



Group A3

France 2-1 Sweden

France joined their fellow Olympic contenders Germany and Spain in booking EURO qualification ahead of the Games. Sakina Karchaoui ensured France led after a dominant first half with a long-range strike.

Sweden picked up after the break and within four minutes were level as Josefine Rybrink pounced on a loose ball. Marie-Antoinette Katoto made it 2-1 after a Kenza Dali corner was flicked on by Wendie Renard and France held on to qualify after Linda Sembrant headed on to the bar in added time.

England 2-1 Republic of Ireland

England moved ahead of Sweden and will qualify with a draw in Tuesday's Gothenburg decider after victory in Norwich. Alessia Russo was set up by Beth Mead and rounded Courtney Brosnan to make it 1-0 to the holders after five minutes.

The second arrived when Niamh Fahey fouled Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway converted from the spot. Julie Russell pulled one back late on.

Final games: Tuesday

Sweden vs England

Republic of Ireland vs France



Group A4

Iceland 3-0 Germany

Iceland joined Germany in Switzerland as victory secured their fifth qualification in a row. Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir headed Iceland in front on 14 minutes.

Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir got the second from distance early in the second half after a pass from Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, who scored the third after intercepting a Germany pass in the box. Germany had not lost a competitive game by three goals or more since a 4-1 loss to Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.

Austria 3-1 Poland

Austria confirmed Poland's relegation but must also settle for the play-offs after Iceland's win. Celina Degen made it 1-0 on 37 minutes when she headed in Barbara Dunst's cross.

The second arrived midway through the second half with Eileen Campbell's solo effort and soon after Annabel Schasching's effort went in via a deflection off Poland's Oliwia Wos. Poland pulled one back when Ewa Pajor found Natalia Padilla, who scored at the second attempt after her first shot hit the post.

Final games: Tuesday

Germany vs Austria

Poland vs Iceland



League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Azerbaijan 0-5 Hungary

Türkiye 0-2 Switzerland

Final games: Tuesday

Switzerland vs Azerbaijan

Hungary vs Türkiye

Group B2

Friday's results

Serbia 1-0 Israel

Slovakia 0-2 Scotland

Final games: Tuesday

Scotland vs Serbia

Israel vs Slovakia

Friday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Portugal

Malta 0-2 Northern Ireland

Final games: Tuesday

Portugal vs Malta

Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4

Tuesday's results

Croatia 0-3 Wales

Kosovo 0-4 Ukraine



﻿Final games: Tuesday

Wales vs Kosovo

Ukraine vs Croatia

League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Cyprus 1-2 Lithuania

Georgia 0-2 Belarus

Final games: Tuesday

Lithuania vs Georgia

Belarus vs Cyprus

Group C2

Friday's results

North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia

Moldova 0-5 Slovenia

Final games: Tuesday

Slovenia vs North Macedonia

Latvia vs Moldova

Group C3

Friday's results

Greece 6-0 Andorra

Faroe Islands 2-1 Montenegro

Final games: Tuesday

Andorra vs Faroe Islands

Montenegro vs Greece



Group C4

Friday's results

Armenia 1-3 Bulgaria

Kazakhstan 0-3 Romania

Final games: Tuesday

Romania vs Armenia

Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan



Group C5

Friday's result

Luxembourg 1-1 Estonia

Final game: Tuesday

Estonia vs Luxembourg

