Women's European Qualifiers play-offs: Austria, Czechia, Finland, Poland Ukraine into round 2

The play-off phase of the Women's European Qualifiers involves 28 teams competing in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties for the last seven finals slots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July next year.

Austria, Czechia, Finland, Poland and Ukraine are so far through from round 1 with ten more ties decided tonight. Two penalties on her 150th cap by Sarah Puntigam helped Austria beat Slovenia 2-1 on the night and 5-1 overall.

Poland will face Austria after Ewa Pajor scored twice in the 4-1 victory against Romania to add to her 89th-minute penalty winner in the away leg which had taken her to 60 international goals.

Round 1 began on Friday with the first legs. Austria, Czechia, Norway, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and Sweden opened up significant leads with away wins while Poland came from behind to prevail 2-1 in Romania. Finland and Scotland gained 1-0 victories on the road.

Katie McCabe (No11) leads the Republic of Ireland's celebrations in Georgia Sportsfile via Getty Images

Greece showed steel in holding Belgium 0-0 as Serbia equalised late in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland secured an added-time equaliser in Croatia (who had led for 87 minutes) and there was also a draw between Türkiye and Ukraine. Slovakia withstood a late Wales comeback for 2-1 victory in the only home first-leg win. The returns are on Tuesday.

Round 2, for which the draw is already made, will be played between 27 November and 3 December, with the dates confirmed once the ties are set. The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.

Round 2 ties Azerbaijan / Portugal vs Czechia

Hungary / Scotland vs Finland

Ukraine vs Greece / Belgium

Slovakia / Wales vs Georgia / Republic of Ireland

Poland vs Austria

Croatia / Northern Ireland vs Albania / Norway

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Serbia vs Luxembourg / Sweden Two-legged ties played between 27 November and 3 December

Play-off ties

All KO times CET

Second legs: Tuesday 29 October

Czechia 0-0 Belarus (agg: 8-1)

Ukraine 2-0 Türkiye (agg: 3-1)

Finland 5-0 Montenegro (agg: 6-0)

Poland 4-1 Romania ﻿(agg: 6-2)

Austria 2-1 Slovenia (agg: 5-1)

Sweden vs Luxembourg (19:00, first leg: 4-0)

Norway vs Albania (19:00, first leg: 5-0)

Serbia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00, first leg: 2-2)

Northern Ireland vs Croatia (20:00, first leg: 1-1)

Belgium vs Greece ﻿(20:15, first leg: 0-0)

Wales vs Slovakia (20:15, first leg: 1-2)

Republic of Ireland vs Georgia (20:30, first leg: 6-0)

Scotland vs Hungary (20:35 first leg: 1-0)

Portugal vs Azerbaijan (20:45, first leg: 4-1)

Finland celebrate their winner in Montenegro Getty Images

First legs: Friday 25 October

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Serbia

Azerbaijan 1-4 Portugal

Albania 0-5 Norway

Montenegro 0-1 Finland

Türkiye 1-1 Ukraine

Slovakia 2-1 Wales

Romania 1-2 Poland

Greece 0-0 Belgium

Georgia 0-6 Republic of Ireland

Slovenia 0-3 Austria

Hungary 0-1 Scotland

Croatia 1-1 Northern Ireland

Luxembourg 0-4 Sweden

Belarus 1-8 Czechia

Team guide

Norway (1987 & 1993) and Sweden (1984) are former winners. Neither team have failed to qualify since the introduction of the group stage in 1997.

In 2022, Sweden were semi-finalists and both Austria and Belgium made the last eight. Finland, Northern Ireland, Norway and Portugal also played in England.

Scotland (2017) and Ukraine (2009) are also past qualifiers.

The Republic of Ireland went to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but have never qualified for Women's EURO (meaning one of Slovakia, Wales, Georgia or Ireland will definitely make their debut in Switzerland).

Czechia and Ukraine both missed out in the 2022 play-offs. Other past Women's EURO play-off contenders involved this time but yet to make a finals debut are Romania (2017), Republic of Ireland (2009) and Slovenia (2009). Hungary reached the 1991 two-legged quarter-finals (when the final tournament consisted of four teams).

Which first-round tie was in which path?

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths.

Path 1

In Path 1, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C.

This path provided the seven seeds for the round 2 draw, namely the ties involving the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings.

Romania vs Poland

Greece vs Belgium

Montenegro vs Finland

Georgia vs Republic of Ireland

Slovenia vs Austria

Luxembourg vs Sweden

Belarus vs Czechia

Albania vs Norway

Path 2

Path 2 involves the top three teams from each of the League B groups. As Switzerland finished as a League B winner, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B (Azerbaijan) completed the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up, and the draw seeding for the six ties was adjusted accordingly.

The three group winners (other than Switzerland) and three best-ranked runners-up in League B were drawn into six ties against the remaining play-off contenders from League B.

Türkiye vs Ukraine

Croatia vs Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia

Azerbaijan vs Portugal

Hungary vs Scotland

Slovakia vs Wales