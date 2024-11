Women's EURO 2025 qualifying play-off round 2: Poland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium win first legs

The last seven places at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland are being decided by play-off round 2.

Among those involved in the two-legged ties after coming through October's round 1 are former champions Norway and Sweden, plus five nations seeking a Women's EURO final tournament debut, with one guaranteed as Wales face the Republic of Ireland.

The seven winners after Tuesday's second legs will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne. The finals run from 2 to 27 July.

All kick-off times CET

Friday 29 November

Ukraine 0-2 Belgium

Belgium took the lead after 21 minutes in Antalya when Ella Van Kerkhoven rose to head in Justine Vanhaevermaet's cross. The Red Flames remained on top and deep in added time their all-time top scorer Tessa Wullaert raced clear and rounded Daria Keliushyk to slip in the second.

Poland 1-0 Austria

Austria has most of the play against a side they beat twice in the qualifying group stage but it was play-off debutants Poland who struck on 57 minutes when Ewa Pajor was sent clear and squared the ball in the box to be forced in, despite a challenge from Marina Georgieva, by Natalia Padilla, who scored in both legs of the round 2 defeat of Romania. Shortly afterwards Pajor hit the inside of the post but Poland have a lead to take to Austria.

Northern Ireland 0-4 Norway

Caroline Graham Hansen already had nine career goals against Northern Ireland before tonight and added two more inside 26 minutes in Larne as Norway built a formidable lead. The Barcelona winger turned in Emilie Woldvik's low cross on seven minutes and after Tuva Hansen struck from distance to make it 2-0, Graham Hansen's solo effort made it three. Guro Bergsvand scrambled in a fourth midway through the second half.

Norway celebrate Tuva Hansen putting them 2-0 up PA Images via Getty Images

Wales 1-1 Republic of Ireland

There is all to play for in Dublin on Tuesday after a competitive draw in front of a Welsh women's record crowd of 16,845 at Cardiff City Stadium. Lily Woodham, who scored when Wales won a February friendly 2-0 in Ireland, gave Wales a 21st-minute lead with a low volley. However, on 35 minutes Ruesha Littlejohn's lob from distance hit the crossbar and deflected in off home goalkeeper Olivia Clark.

Scotland 0-0 Finland

There was little between the teams in Edinburgh but the visitors probably had the better of the chances. Ria Öling's looping half-volley forced a first-half save by Eartha Cummings and Linda Sällström came closest after the break.



Portugal 1-1 Czechia

Portugal started well but Czechia led on 33 minutes when Kateřina Svitková rose to head in a cross from Slavia Praha club-mate Gabriela Šlajsová. Portugal levelled just after half-time when Kika Nazareth finished off a fine team move to delight the country's record crowd for a female football match of 40,189 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, also the highest attendance for any UEFA women's qualifying play-off.

The record-breaking crowd in Porto Getty Images

Thursday 28 November

Serbia 0-2 Sweden

Sweden had the better of the game but could not find a breakthrough until the 54th minute when Hanna Bennison let fly from distance for only her second senior international goal after her winner against Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2022. Rosa Kafaji was brought on just past the hour and eight minutes later got her own second Sweden goal as she headed in from Jonna Andersson's corner.

Sweden celebrate Hanna Bennison's goal Getty Images

Tuesday 3 December

Czechia vs Portugal (17:45, first leg: 1-1)

Portugal took part in the final tournaments of 2017 and 2022 and also made their FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023.

Czechia are yet to reach a major tournament, losing in Women's EURO play-offs for 2022 (on penalties to Switzerland), 2009 and 2005 (both against Italy).

Portugal beat Czechia 3-1 in a home friendly in February, beginning their current 11-game unbeaten run. However, Czechia had won all six of these teams' competitive meetings before the first leg.

Norway vs Northern Ireland (18:00, first leg: 4-0)

Northern Ireland qualified for EURO 2022, making their major tournament debut after beating Ukraine in the play-offs.

Norway won Women's EURO in 1987 and 1993, followed by the 1995 World Cup and 2000 Olympics. They have reached every EURO and World Cup final tournament since 1987; their only EURO play-off was for 2005, when they beat Iceland before going on to finish as runners-up.

Norway were 4-1 winners against Northern Ireland at EURO 2022 having beaten them 6-0 home and away in qualifying. These teams have faced off seven times, Norway winning six but Northern Ireland beating them 3-1 in their first meeting, a EURO 2013 qualifier.

Finland vs Scotland (18:15, first leg: 0-0)

Scotland qualified in 2017 (having previously lost dramatic play-offs for 2013 and 2009) and also went to the 2019 World Cup, though they lost a 2023 play-off to the Republic of Ireland after knocking out Austria.

Finland reached the semi-finals on debut in 2005 (having defeated Russia in the play-offs), were hosts in 2009, and also qualified in 2013 and 2022. They had lost EURO play-offs for 1997 (to France) and 2001 (to Sweden).

These teams drew 1-1 in a February friendly in Spain, Scotland having won 2-1 in Tampere in July 2023. Finland beat Scotland 1-0 home and away in their 2022 qualifying group.

Austria vs Poland (18:15, first leg: 0-1)

Poland are making their debut in the play-offs for a major tournament as they seek a first qualification.

Austria qualified for Women's EURO in 2017 (reaching the semi-finals) and 2022 (getting to the last four). They had previously lost a 2013 play-off to Russia and also were beaten by Scotland in a 2023 World Cup play-off.

These teams were in the same qualifying league stage group, Austria winning 3-1 home and away having previously lost three out of four competitive games against Poland.

Sweden vs Serbia (19:00, first leg: 2-0)

Serbia are aiming to reach their debut major tournament and are involved in the play-offs for the first time.

Sweden won the inaugural Women's EURO in 1984 and have not failed to qualify since the group stage was introduced in 1997. They went through the play-offs for 2001, beating Finland.

Sweden won home and away against Serbia and Montenegro in 2005 qualifying.

Belgium vs Ukraine (20:15, first leg: 2-0)

Ukraine qualified in 2009, beating Slovenia in the play-offs, but subsequently lost play-offs to Iceland for 2013 and Northern Ireland for 2022 (and previously to England for 2001).

Belgium qualified in 2017 and 2022, reaching the quarter-finals at the latter tournament. They lost in play-offs for the World Cups of 2019 (to Switzerland on away goals) and 2023 (to Portugal).

These teams had only met once before the first leg, Belgium winning a 2013 home friendly.

Republic of Ireland vs Wales (20:30, first leg: 1-1)

Wales have never qualified for a major tournament and this is their first time in the Women's EURO play-offs, though did make this stage for the 2023 World Cup, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina before losing to Switzerland in extra time.

Ireland are aiming for a EURO debut (having lost a 2009 play-off to Iceland, but did qualify for the 2023 World Cup, winning their play-off 1-0 in Scotland.

Wales won 2-0 in Dublin in a February friendly though Ireland have been victorious in five out of these sides' seven competitive meetings, including Friday's first leg.