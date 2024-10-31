Women's EURO 2025 qualifying play-off round 2 starts 28 November

The last seven places at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland will be decided when play-off round 2 takes place on 28/29 November and 3 December.

Among those involved in the two-legged ties after coming through October's round 1 are former champions Norway and Sweden, plus five nations seeking a Women's EURO final tournament debut, with one guaranteed as Wales face the Republic of Ireland.

The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne. The finals run from 2 to 27 July.

Thursday 28 November

Serbia vs Sweden

Serbia are aiming to reach their debut major tournament and are involved in the play-offs for the first time.

Sweden won the inaugural Women's EURO in 1984 and have not failed to qualify since the group stage was introduced in 1997. They went through the play-offs for 2001, beating Finland.

These nations previously met in 2005 qualifying, Sweden winning home and away.

Friday 29 November

Portugal vs Czechia

Portugal took part in the final tournaments of 2017 and 2022, and also made their FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023.

Czechia are yet to reach a major tournament, losing in Women's EURO play-offs for 2022 (on penalties to Switzerland), 2009 and 2005 (both against Italy).

Portugal beat Czechia 3-1 in a home friendly in February (beginning their current ten-game unbeaten run). However, Czechia have won all six of these teams' competitive meetings.

Scotland vs Finland

Scotland qualified in 2017 (having previously lost dramatic play-offs for 2013 and 2009) and also went to the 2019 World Cup (though lost a 2023 play-off to the Republic of Ireland after knocking out Austria).

Finland reached the semi-finals on debut in 2005 (having defeated Russia in the play-offs), were hosts in 2009, and also qualified in 2013 and 2022. They had lost EURO play-offs for 1997 (to France) and 2001 (to Sweden).

These teams drew 1-1 in a February friendly in Spain, Scotland having won 2-1 in Tampere in July 2023. Finland beat Scotland 1-0 home and away in their 2022 qualifying group.

Ukraine vs Belgium

Ukraine qualified in 2009 (beating Slovenia in the play-offs), but subsequently lost play-offs to Iceland for 2013 and Northern Ireland for 2022 (and previously to England for 2001).

Belgium qualified in 2017 and 2022 (reaching the quarter-finals). They lost in play-offs for the World Cups of 2019 (to Switzerland on away goals) and 2023 (to Portugal).

These teams have only met once before, Belgium winning a 2013 home friendly.

Wales vs Republic of Ireland

Wales have never qualified for a major tournament and this is their first time in the Women's EURO play-offs, though did make this stage for the 2023 World Cup (beating Bosnia and Herzegovina before losing to Switzerland in extra time).

Ireland are aiming for a EURO debut (having lost a 2009 play-off to Iceland), but did qualify for the 2023 World Cup, winning their play-off 1-0 in Scotland.

Wales won 2-0 in Dublin in a February friendly, though Ireland have been victorious in five out of these sides' six competitive meetings (winning all three away games without conceding).

Poland vs Austria

Poland are making their debut in the play-offs for a major tournament as they seek a first qualification.

Austria qualified for Women's EURO in 2017 (reaching the semi-finals) and 2022 (getting to the last four). They had previously lost a 2013 play-off to Russia and also were beaten by Scotland in a 2023 World Cup play-off.

These teams were in the same qualifying league stage group, Austria winning 3-1 home and away (having previously lost three out of four competitive games against Poland).

Northern Ireland vs Norway

Northern Ireland qualified for EURO 2022, making their major tournament debut after beating Ukraine in the play-offs.

Norway won Women's EURO in 1987 and 1993 (followed by the 1995 World Cup and 2000 Olympics). They have reached every EURO and World Cup final tournament since 1987; their only EURO play-off was for 2005, when they beat Iceland before going on to finish as runners-up.

Norway beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at EURO 2022 having beaten them 6-0 home and away in qualifying. These teams have faced off seven times, Norway winning six but Northern Ireland beating them 3-1 in their first meeting, a EURO 2013 qualifier.

2022 group stage highlights: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Tuesday 3 December

Czechia vs Portugal

Finland vs Scotland

Republic of Ireland vs Wales

Austria vs Poland

Norway vs Northern Ireland

Sweden vs Serbia

Belgium vs Ukraine

Kick-off times TBC