Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025 qualifying play-off round 2 starts 28 November

Thursday, October 31, 2024

The two-legged ties on 28/29 November and 3 December will decide the last seven spots in the finals.

UEFA

The last seven places at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland will be decided when play-off round 2 takes place on 28/29 November and 3 December.

Among those involved in the two-legged ties after coming through October's round 1 are former champions Norway and Sweden, plus five nations seeking a Women's EURO final tournament debut, with one guaranteed as Wales face the Republic of Ireland.

The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne. The finals run from 2 to 27 July.

First legs

Thursday 28 November

Serbia vs Sweden

  • Serbia are aiming to reach their debut major tournament and are involved in the play-offs for the first time.
  • Sweden won the inaugural Women's EURO in 1984 and have not failed to qualify since the group stage was introduced in 1997. They went through the play-offs for 2001, beating Finland.
  • These nations previously met in 2005 qualifying, Sweden winning home and away.

Friday 29 November

Portugal vs Czechia

  • Portugal took part in the final tournaments of 2017 and 2022, and also made their FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023.
  • Czechia are yet to reach a major tournament, losing in Women's EURO play-offs for 2022 (on penalties to Switzerland), 2009 and 2005 (both against Italy).
  • Portugal beat Czechia 3-1 in a home friendly in February (beginning their current ten-game unbeaten run). However, Czechia have won all six of these teams' competitive meetings.

Scotland vs Finland

  • Scotland qualified in 2017 (having previously lost dramatic play-offs for 2013 and 2009) and also went to the 2019 World Cup (though lost a 2023 play-off to the Republic of Ireland after knocking out Austria).
  • Finland reached the semi-finals on debut in 2005 (having defeated Russia in the play-offs), were hosts in 2009, and also qualified in 2013 and 2022. They had lost EURO play-offs for 1997 (to France) and 2001 (to Sweden).
  • These teams drew 1-1 in a February friendly in Spain, Scotland having won 2-1 in Tampere in July 2023. Finland beat Scotland 1-0 home and away in their 2022 qualifying group.

Ukraine vs Belgium

  • Ukraine qualified in 2009 (beating Slovenia in the play-offs), but subsequently lost play-offs to Iceland for 2013 and Northern Ireland for 2022 (and previously to England for 2001).
  • Belgium qualified in 2017 and 2022 (reaching the quarter-finals). They lost in play-offs for the World Cups of 2019 (to Switzerland on away goals) and 2023 (to Portugal).
  • These teams have only met once before, Belgium winning a 2013 home friendly.

Wales vs Republic of Ireland 

  • Wales have never qualified for a major tournament and this is their first time in the Women's EURO play-offs, though did make this stage for the 2023 World Cup (beating Bosnia and Herzegovina before losing to Switzerland in extra time).
  • Ireland are aiming for a EURO debut (having lost a 2009 play-off to Iceland), but did qualify for the 2023 World Cup, winning their play-off 1-0 in Scotland.
  • Wales won 2-0 in Dublin in a February friendly, though Ireland have been victorious in five out of these sides' six competitive meetings (winning all three away games without conceding).

Poland vs Austria

  • Poland are making their debut in the play-offs for a major tournament as they seek a first qualification.
  • Austria qualified for Women's EURO in 2017 (reaching the semi-finals) and 2022 (getting to the last four). They had previously lost a 2013 play-off to Russia and also were beaten by Scotland in a 2023 World Cup play-off.
  • These teams were in the same qualifying league stage group, Austria winning 3-1 home and away (having previously lost three out of four competitive games against Poland).

Northern Ireland vs Norway

  • Northern Ireland qualified for EURO 2022, making their major tournament debut after beating Ukraine in the play-offs.
  • Norway won Women's EURO in 1987 and 1993 (followed by the 1995 World Cup and 2000 Olympics). They have reached every EURO and World Cup final tournament since 1987; their only EURO play-off was for 2005, when they beat Iceland before going on to finish as runners-up.
  • Norway beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at EURO 2022 having beaten them 6-0 home and away in qualifying. These teams have faced off seven times, Norway winning six but Northern Ireland beating them 3-1 in their first meeting, a EURO 2013 qualifier.
2022 group stage highlights: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Second legs

Tuesday 3 December

Czechia vs Portugal
Finland vs Scotland
Republic of Ireland vs Wales
Austria vs Poland
Norway vs Northern Ireland
Sweden vs Serbia
Belgium vs Ukraine

Kick-off times TBC

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Selected for you

Second-leg drama as play-off round 1 concludes
Live 29/10/2024

Second-leg drama as play-off round 1 concludes

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Ukraine and Wales are into round 2.
Who has qualified or made the play-offs
Live 16/07/2024

Who has qualified or made the play-offs

Get the lowdown on who has reached the finals so far, who has reached the play-offs and who has been promoted or relegated.