Women's EURO 2025 qualifying play-off round 2: Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Wales qualify

The last seven places at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland have been decided by play-off round 2.

Belgium, Finland, Norway, Poland and Portugal, Sweden and Waes are through join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne. progress. The finals run from 2 to 27 July.

All the teams in round 2 came through October's round 1. Norway and Sweden are former champions while Poland and Wales have earned a major tournament debuts.

Qualified for Women's EURO 2025 Belgium*, Denmark, England (holders), Finland*, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway*, Poland*, Portugal*, Spain, Sweden*, Switzerland (hosts), Wales* *Play-off winners

Tuesday 3 December

Czechia 1-2 Portugal (agg: 2-3)

Portugal led in the 13th minute when Joana Marchão's cross deflected in off Aneta Dědinová but just past the half-hour a handball gave Czechia a penalty, converted by Kateřina Svitková.

With 14 minutes left, Joana Marchão's crossed free-kick was volleyed in by Diana Silva to take Portugal into the finals for the third tournament running and inflict Czechia's fourth play-off reverse as their search for a debut goes on.

Norway 3-0 Northern Ireland (agg: 7-0)

Caroline Graham Hansen extended Norway's aggregate lead on 13 minutes as she darted through visiting defence to score her 50th international goal, of which 12 have come against Northern Ireland including three in this tie.

Frida Maanum was on target within two minutes of the break as she pounced on a defensive pass and shot in at the near post. Substitute Synne Jensen's deflected effort looped in for the third as the two-time champions ensured a finals return against a side who made their debut in 2022.

Finland 2-0 Scotland (agg: 2-0)

Finland took the game to Scotland from the off and Nea Lehtola had already hit the crossbar by the time Natalia Kuikka struck from distance in the eighth minute. Scotland found their feet but were two down before the half-hour when Lehtola sent in a deflected shot from just inside the box.

The visitors still had their moments, but just as in their group in 2022 qualifying, their hopes were ended by Finland, now into their fifth final tournament in six editions.

Belgium 2-1 Ukraine (agg: 4-1)

Belgium are into their third EURO in a row and completed a victory on the night thanks to Tessa Wullaert's 90th-minute goal. Not long off the bench, Mariam Toloba made it 1-0 to Belgium on 67 minutes after being set up by Wullaert.

Lyubov Shmatko pounced to strike for Ukraine, but Wullaert latched on to Kassandra Missipo's ball to kick-start the Red Flames' celebrations.

Belgium are in their third straight final tournament Getty Images

Austria 0-1 Poland (agg: 0-2)

Ewa Pajor began the second leg by giving her jacket to a cold mascot during the team line-ups and ended it by scoring an added-time goal to send Poland, who had never previously even reached the play-offs before, into their first major tournament with victory in Vienna.

Austria, semi-finalists in 2017 and in the last eight in 2022, had lost the opening leg 1-0 having been unable to find a way past Kinga Szemik in the Poland goal and experienced similar problems tonight. At the other end, when Dominika Grabowska cut the ball back to Pajor in the box, the Barcelona striker scored her 64th and perhaps most important international goal.

Sweden 6-0 Serbia (agg: 8-0)

The 1984 champions, who have not failed to qualify since the group stage was introduced in 1997, eased through again as Serbia suffered defeat in their debut play-off. Filippa Angeldahl converted an early penalty and soon after Kosovare Asllani added another.

Stina Blackstenius then got two before half-time and Hanna Bennison, who scored her second senior international goal in the first leg, claimed another in the 57th minute. Substitute Anna Anvegård completed the scoring just before the end.

Sweden are in the finals again Getty Images

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Wales (agg: 2-3)

Wales are into their first major tournament after a pulsating game in Dublin. Ireland had the better of the first half, Denise O'Sullivan hitting the bar, but Wales struck first when they were awarded a 50th-minute penalty for an Anna Patten handball and Hannah Cain coolly converted.

Jess Fishlock was forced off injured for Wales and replaced by Carrie Jones, who promptly made it 2-0 after being set up by first-leg scorer Lily Woodham. Ireland pushed and pushed, and Patten pulled one back with a header in the closing stages, but Wales held on.

Friday 29 November

Ukraine 0-2 Belgium

Belgium took the lead after 21 minutes in Antalya when Ella Van Kerkhoven rose to head in Justine Vanhaevermaet's cross. The Red Flames remained on top and deep in added time their all-time top scorer Tessa Wullaert raced clear and rounded Daria Keliushyk to slip in the second.

Poland 1-0 Austria

Austria had most of the play against a side they beat twice in the qualifying group stage but it was play-off debutants Poland who struck on 57 minutes when Pajor was sent clear and squared the ball in the box to be forced in, despite a challenge from Marina Georgieva, by Natalia Padilla, who scored in both legs of the round 2 defeat of Romania. Shortly afterwards Pajor hit the inside of the post but Poland have a lead to take to Austria.

Northern Ireland 0-4 Norway

Graham Hansen already had nine career goals against Northern Ireland before these play-offs and added two more inside 26 minutes in Larne as Norway built a formidable lead. The Barcelona winger turned in Emilie Woldvik's low cross on seven minutes and after Tuva Hansen struck from distance to make it 2-0, Graham Hansen's solo effort made it three. Guro Bergsvand scrambled in a fourth midway through the second half.

Norway celebrate Tuva Hansen putting them 2-0 up PA Images via Getty Images

Wales 1-1 Republic of Ireland﻿

The second leg was left wide open after a competitive draw in front of a Welsh women's record crowd of 16,845 at Cardiff City Stadium. Woodham, who scored when Wales won a February friendly 2-0 in Ireland, gave Wales a 21st-minute lead with a low volley. However, on 35 minutes Ruesha Littlejohn's lob from distance hit the crossbar and deflected in off home goalkeeper Olivia Clark.

Scotland 0-0 Finland

There was little between the teams in Edinburgh but the visitors probably had the better of the chances. Ria Öling's looping half-volley forced a first-half save by Eartha Cummings and Linda Sällström came closest after the break.



Portugal 1-1 Czechia

Portugal started well but Czechia led on 33 minutes when Kateřina Svitková rose to head in a cross from Slavia Praha club-mate Gabriela Šlajsová. Portugal levelled just after half-time when Kika Nazareth finished off a fine team move to delight the country's record crowd for a female football match of 40,189 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, also the highest attendance for any UEFA women's qualifying play-off.

The record-breaking crowd in Porto Getty Images

Thursday 28 November

Serbia 0-2 Sweden

Sweden had the better of the game but could not find a breakthrough until the 54th minute when Bennison let fly from distance for only her second senior international goal after her winner against Switzerland at UEFA Women's EURO 2022. Rosa Kafaji was brought on just past the hour and eight minutes later got her own second Sweden goal as she headed in from Jonna Andersson's corner.