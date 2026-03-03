Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 World Cup Matchday 1: Spain, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden all win
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Holders Spain, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden were the League A winners while Poland drew with the Netherlands as qualifying began.
The Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup began on Tuesday, with reigning champions Spain and UEFA Women's EURO 2025 winners England among those off to winning starts in League A.
The four League A group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil. Along with England and Spain, there were opening victories for Denmark, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, while Poland drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.
Thirty-two nations will also progress to the play-offs at the end of the year (12 each from League A and League B, and eight from League C), competing for seven more spots in Brazil, and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.
Promotion and relegation is also at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.
League A
Group A1
Pernille Harder marked ten years as Denmark captain by converting a penalty that wrapped up a comfortable win against League A newcomers Serbia. Sofie Bredgaard gave the home side a 13th-minute lead with a cool finish after Mille Gejl dummied a pass from Harder.
Bredgaard soon turned provider, teeing up Amalie Vangsgaard to produce a powerful finish. Serbia pulled one back in the 40th minute when Allegra Poljak set up Sara Stokić to find the roof of the net, but Denmark's all-time leading scorer Harder restored the two-goal cushion from the penalty spot midway through the second period.
Filippa Angeldahl's goal midway through the first half proved decisive as Sweden picked up all three points away to Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists Italy.
Teenager Bella Andersson caught the eye on her international debut in the Sweden defence and it was her Real Madrid club-mate Angeldahl put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute from just outside the box. Italy pushed in search of a second-half equaliser, with Michela Cambiaghi hitting the post just after the hour mark, but Sweden held on for victory.
Group A2
Republic of Ireland 1-2 France
Substitute Melvine Malard scored twice in nine second-half minutes as France came from behind to win in Dublin. Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe gave the hosts an early lead after good build-up play from Emily Murphy, who set her captain up to slot in from close range.
The visitors eventually found a way past a strong home defence when Malard made an immediate impact off the bench, receiving a neat pass from Sandy Baltimore and finding space in the box to score in the 71st minute. The Manchester United forward then completed the comeback with her second not long after.
Paulina Tomasiak's late equaliser secured a point for a Poland side aiming to follow last year's Women's EURO finals debut with a World Cup bow. The home side hit the crossbar early on in Gdansk through Tanja Pawollek, who in the 24th minute provided the pass for Ewa Pajor to power through and shoot in.
The Netherlands came into the game later and struck either side of the break to go ahead, Veerle Buurman volleying an equaliser and Jill Roord shooting in on the turn. Pajor hit the crossbar and Poland got their leveller with six minutes left when Ewelina Kamczyk's through ball found Tomasiak, who rounded Lize Kop and ultimately ensured a point on a night when Martyna Wiankowska won her 100th cap.
Group A3
Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway and Jess Park each scored two apiece as the European champions overcame a sluggish start to win in Antalya. Ukraine, making their League A debut in their first game under new coach Iya Andrushchak, frustrated the 2023 World Cup runners-up until two minutes into the second half when Keira Walsh sent Russo through on goal.
Russo had another four minutes later, turning in Lauren Hemp's low centre though Ukraine pulled one back just before the hour through Yana Kalinina after a free-kick was only half-cleared. Stanway restored the cushion from the penalty spot and added another six minutes later with a powerful strike. The midfielder then created the fifth for Park, who claimed a double of her own late on when she looped in a shot.
Edna Imade's first international goal added to Clàudia Pina's double to secure an opening win for the Women's World Cup holders and Women's EURO 2025 runners-up. Pina got the first with a stunning strike from just outside the Iceland box, then ran on to a long ball from Mariona Caldentey (earning her 100th cap), weaved through the visitors' defence and struck emphatically into the roof of the net for her second.
Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir's impressive reflexes prevented the world champions from extending their lead, but the Iceland goalkeeper couldn't keep out Imade's towering header from Ona Batlle's cross for Spain's third.
Group A4
Germany produced a fine display against Slovenia, making their League A debut after consecutive promotions, and led inside six minutes when Vivien Endemann was played through by Linda Dallmann, advanced and beat Zala Meršnik. Six minutes later Elisa Senss doubled the lead with a curling shot inside the area.
Dallmann got the third early in the second period from a tight angle and then half-time substitute Larissa Mühlhaus scored eight minutes into her Germany debut, sliding in to volley the fourth when a Sjoeke Nüsken effort spun up off a defender. Lea Schüller was brought on and within five minutes she too had a goal after being played in by Endemann in a quick free-kick move.
Lisa Naalsund's late goal ensured Norway got their campaign off to a winning start in Maria Enzersdorf.
The Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finalists came up against a resilient Austria defence, but eventually broke through in the 81st minute when Julie Blakstad's curling cross into the box was tapped in by Manchester United midfielder Naalsund from close range.
League B
The top three in each group advance to the play-offs and Switzerland, aiming to build on their Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final run, defeated Northern Ireland 2-0. In a meeting between two side that competed at last summer's finals, Portugal scored two added-time goals and then saved a penalty to beat Finland 2-0.
Of the other two Women's EURO qualifiers involved in League B, Belgium beat Israel 3-0 aided by Tessa Wullaert's 98th international goal, and Wales equalised in added time to draw 2-2 in Czechia. Elsewhere, Caroline Weir's hat-trick helped Scotland win 5-0 in Luxembourg.
Group B1
Montenegro 1-2 Albania
Czechia 2-2 Wales
Group B2
Türki̇ye 3-0 Malta
Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group B3
Slovakia 3-2 Latvia
Portugal 2-0 Finland
Group B4
Luxembourg 0-5 Scotland
Israel 0-3 Belgium
League C
The group winners and two best-ranked runners-up will enter the play-offs and there were opening victories for Lithuania (Rimantė Jonušaitė getting four of their goals), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Greece, Romania and Kazakhstan. Andorra, meanwhile, held Hungary 0-0 despite the visitors having 29 shots on goal.
Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Estonia
Liechtenstein 1-6 Lithuania
Group C2
Bulgaria 0-1 Croatia
Kosovo 6-0 Gibraltar
Group C3
Azerbaijan 2-0 North Macedonia
Andorra 0-0 Hungary
Group C4
Greece 3-0 Georgia
Group C5
Romania 1-0 Moldova
Group C6
Kazakhstan 3-0 Armenia
Saturday 7 March: Matchday 2
Group A1
Serbia vs Sweden (16:00)
Italy vs Denmark (18:15)
Group A2
Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)
France vs Poland (21:10)
Group A3
England vs Iceland (13:30)
Ukraine vs Spain (18:00)
Group A4
Norway vs Germany (18:00)
Slovenia vs Austria (19:00)
Group B1
Wales vs Montenegro (16:30)
Albania vs Czechia (18:00)
Group B2
Malta vs Switzerland (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Türki̇ye (20:00)
Group B3
Finland vs Latvia (13:30)
Portugal vs Slovakia (17:00)
Group B4
Belgium vs Israel (17:00)
Scotland vs Luxembourg (18:00)
Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein (13:00)
Lithuania vs Estonia (16:00)
Group C2
Croatia vs Kosovo (17:00)
Gibraltar vs Bulgaria (19:00)
Group C3
Hungary vs Azerbaijan (14:30)
North Macedonia vs Andorra (15:00)
Group C4
Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:30)
Group C5
Cyprus vs Romania (14:00)
Group C6
Kazakhstan vs Belarus (10:00)
All times CET