Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup Matchday 4 round-up: England stay perfect, Austria hold Germany, France and Netherlands draw

England are the only League A team on maximum points after the fourth round of Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Women's EURO 2025 champions recorded a narrow victory over Iceland, while Germany dropped their first points of the campaign by drawing in Austria. France and Netherlands played out an entertaining 1-1, and it took a dramatic late goal for Norway to beat a stubborn Slovenia 3-2.

We round up all the action from Matchday 4.

Group standings

League A

Group A1



Stina Blackstenius secured victory for Sweden against Serbia UEFA via Getty Images

Denmark 0-0 Italy

Denmark remain unbeaten and top of Group A1 after a goalless draw with Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists Italy. The hosts had the majority of the early possession, with Janni Thomsen and Stine Sandbech having shots blocked. Angelica Soffia hit the crossbar with a first-time strike from distance for Italy, but neither team could find a breakthrough.



Sweden 1-0 Serbia

After losing to Denmark on Matchday 3, Sweden narrowed the gap to the group leaders to one point. The lively Nina Matejić kept Jennifer Falk busy in the Sweden goal in the first half, while at the other end Filippa Angeldahl struck the goal frame. Stina Blackstenius connected with Matilda Vingerg's corner to break the deadlock in the 50th minute and narrowly missed scoring a second when she later hit the woodwork. Matejić shot narrowly wide as Serbia pursued a late equaliser.

Group A2





Republic of Ireland beat Poland through Marissa Sheva's decisive goal PA Images via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Poland

Marissa Sheva tapped in her second goal of the week as Republic of Ireland recorded back-to-back victories over Poland. Emily Murphy and Denise O'Sullivan both hit the crossbar for Carla Ward's side and Poland's Oliwia Woś cleared Aoife Mannion's header off the line. Ewa Pajor had a late opportunity to equalise saved by Courtney Brosnan, and the hosts held on to move five points clear of Poland, who remain bottom of Group A2.



France 1-1 Netherlands

One point separates Group A2 leaders Netherlands and France, after the visitors fought back to draw in Auxerre. Sakina Karchaoui was making her 100th appearance for the hosts, who had lost to the same opponents earlier in the week. France took the lead just before half-time, when a perfectly-weighted cross from Sandy Baltimore was headed in by Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Wieke Kaptein headed a 76th-minute equaliser, before Grace Geyoro struck the crossbar as France tried to reclaim a late lead.

Group A3

Vicky López and Edna Imade were both on target for Spain Getty Images



Spain 5-0 Ukraine

Eva Navarro's looping strike from distance was the pick of the goals, as Spain bounced back from defeat at Wembley with a dominant display. Alexia Putellas' cross was nodded in by Edna Imade within two minutes, and the Spain No6 doubled their lead with another header shortly after half-time. María Méndez, Navarro and Vicky López all scored in a compelling 15-minute spell to wrap up the triumph.

Iceland 0-1 England

A series of fine saves from Hannah Hampton ensured England marked their 500th match with a victory, keeping them on maximum points at the top of Group A3. An organised Iceland limited chances for the Women's EURO 2025 champions, but Alessia Russo skilfully turned and struck to score midway through the first half. Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir, Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir and Dilja Zomers all tested Hampton, but the Lionesses stood firm.

Group A4

Signe Gaupset scored a dramatic late winner for Norway in Slovenia Getty Images



Slovenia 2-3 Norway

Slovenia equalised twice in a five-goal thriller, but Signe Gaupset's last-gasp goal handed Norway victory. Ada Hegerberg opened the scoring on her 100th appearance and Mateja Zver levelled twice for the hosts, either side of Synne Jensen's goal for Norway — Zver's first coming from a free-kick and second from the penalty spot. Gaupset had the last say in added time though, pouncing on a loose ball to slot in following Justine Kielland's set piece.





Austria 0-0 Germany

After losing 5-1 in Nuremberg on Tuesday, Austria picked up their first point in Group A4 by holding the Women's Nations League finalists to a goalless draw. Home goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif denied Jule Brand early on and Naika Reissner shot narrowly wide for the hosts. Germany had Janina Minge sent off in the 79th minute and a resilient Austria picked up their first-ever point against the eight-time Women's EURO winners.

League B

Kika Nazareth's winner maintained Portugal's perfect record in Group B3, as her side came from behind to win in Slovakia. In Group B1, Rhiannon Roberts' goal ensured Wales stay level on ten points with Czechia, and her team-mate Sophie Ingle emulated Jess Fishlock by becoming only the second Welsh footballer, male or female, to reach 150 international appearances.

Group B1

Montenegro 1-4 Czechia

Albania 0-1 Wales

Group B2

Türki̇ye 1-1 Switzerland

Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B3

Slovakia 1-2 Portugal

Latvia 0-1 Finland

Group B4

Luxembourg 1-3 Israel

Belgium 0-0 Scotland

League C

Hungary remain unbeaten after scoring seven without reply against North Macedonia in Group C3. Kosovo were narrow 2-1 victors at home to Bulgaria in Group C2, with Croatia three points behind them after cruising to a nine-goal success as hosts to Gibraltar. Kazakhstan won 1-0 against Belarus in Gori, Georgia, to move level on points with their opponents at the top of Group C6.

Group C1

Estonia 2-1 Lithuania

Liechtenstein 0-6 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2

Croatia 9-0 Gibraltar

Kosovo 2-1 Bulgaria

Group C3

Hungary 7-0 North Macedonia

Azerbaijan 2-0 Andorra

Group C4

Faroe Islands 1-0 Georgia

Group C5

Romania 3-0 Cyprus

Group C6

Belarus 0-1 Kazakhstan

The four League A group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil, while 32 nations will also progress to the play-offs at the end of the year (12 each from League A and League B and eight from League C). The play-off contenders will compete for seven more spots in Brazil and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.

Promotion and relegation is also at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League. The qualifiers conclude with the last two sets of fixtures in June.