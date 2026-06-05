Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup Matchday 5 round-up: Germany first to confirm qualification

Germany booked their place in next year's finals in Brazil while Spain executed an emphatic 4-0 defeat of England in the penultimate round of Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

France, Denmark, Italy and Republic of Ireland were among the others to record important victories, with three automatic qualification spots still to play for on Tuesday.

We round up all the action from Matchday 5.

What has been confirmed so far? WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Qualified Germany Confirmed in the play-offs League A: Austria, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine League B: Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania Cannot qualify League B: Luxembourg, Malta League C: Andorra, Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Moldova, North Macedonia PROMOTION/RELEGATION ﻿Relegated from League B Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta Promoted from League C Greece, Hungary, Romania

Group standings

League A

Group A1

Italy's Valentina Bergamaschi celebrates with Benedetta Glionna after opening the scoring against Serbia Getty Images

Italy 3-0 Serbia

Itay scored three times in the last half-hour to to stay in touch with Denmark and confirm relegation for Serbia. The visitors, who lost 6-0 at home to Italy in April, held their own before the break. But after Cristiana Girelli was denied by a pair of superb Milica Kostić saves, Italy led on the hour when Valentina Bergamaschi headed in from Giada Greggi's cross. Manuela Giugliano’s shot was deflected on to the bar, before substitute Barbara Bonansea set up Arianna Caruso to double the lead with a first-time shot then scored the third herself with a strike that deceived Kostić.

Denmark 2-1 Sweden

Pernille Harder came off the bench to seal a win that leaves Denmark three points clear of Italy and confirms Sweden in the play-offs. Both teams created early chances before Amalie Vangsgaard set up Cecilie Fløe to tap in Denmark's opener. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd equalised after pouncing on the rebound from Felicia Schröder's header onto the bar, then Denmark substitute Harder applied a side-footed finish to Fløe's cut-back to restore the hosts' lead. A crucial save by Freja Thisgaard denied Fridolina Rolfö a late leveller.

Group A2

France scored twice in the second half to win in Poland Getty Images

Poland 0-2 France

France went top and confirmed Poland's relegation, thanks to two second-half goals scored in front of the home side's record crowd of 11,713 in Gdansk. Melvine Malard opened the scoring two minutes after the start of the second half, finishing calmy after being sent clear by Sakina Karchaoui's through ball. Poland attempted to respond and Constance Picaud kept out Ewa Pajor's swerving effort, but just past the hour mark Sandy Baltimore made it 2-0 after a clever one-two with Malard.

Republic of Ireland 3-2 Netherlands

Amber Barrett scored a 90th-minute winner to move Ireland to within a point of France, as the Netherlands fell from first to third despite equalising twice. Abbie Larkin played in Kyra Carusa to score the hosts' opener, before Dominique Janssen equalised from the penalty spot. Ireland quickly restored their lead when Marissa Sheva burst down the right and crossed for Larkin to turn in. The Netherlands levelled again in the 81st minute though Victoria Pelova but, as the game was about to enter added time, substitute Barrett poked in a flick-on from Anna Patten, and Ireland held on despite Leanne Kiernan's late red card.

Group A3

Alexia Putellas scored twice in Spain's statement win against England AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine 0-1 Iceland

Thelma Karen Pálmadóttir's first-half solo effort secured Iceland's second 1-0 victory over Ukraine of the campaign, with both teams already confirmed in the play-offs. The 18-year-old forward received the ball just inside the opposition half and sprinted into the box before shooting confidently past Ukraine goalkeeper Daria Keliushyk. The hosts pushed for an equaliser but Iceland's defence stood firm.

Spain 4-0 England

After losing 1-0 to England at Wembley in April, a dominant Spain beat the Women's EURO 2025 winners through an emphatic four-goal display in Mallorca. Patri Guijarro finished a well-worked team move to give Spain an early lead, and Alexia Putellas struck either side of half-time to put the World Cup holders in control. Recently back from long-term injury, Aitana Bonmatí set up substitute Clàudia Pina to wrap up the victory, which sees Spain join England on 12 points at the top of Group A3 with one game to go.

Group A4

Germany booked their spot in the finals in Brazil AFP via Getty Images

Austria 1-0 Slovenia

Katharina Naschenweng's second-half goal proved enough for victory in Austria's 250th match, and their first under coach Lars Sondergaard. Austria's Eileen Campbell hit the post shortly before half-time, before Naschenweng tapped in from close range and later hit the crossbar. The visitors kept Austria goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif busy in a frantic conclusion to the game, with Izabela Križaj striking the woodwork for the League A debutants in the final moments.

Germany 2-0 Norway

Marie Müller scored on her international debut to help Germany secure a spot at their tenth Women's World Cup. Linda Dallmann knocked Klara Bühl's cross on to Müller, who won the 2016 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship with Germany, to strike an 18th-minute opener high into the net. Dallmann turned provider again nine minutes later to enable Carlotta Wamser to double the hosts' advantage and they maintained their lead to end Norway's hopes of automatic qualification.

League B

Two of the 12 play-off berths from League B remained unclaimed at kick-off and that is still the case going into Matchday 6 as neither Albania nor Slovakia could confirm their spots. One thing that was decided was Switzerland securing promotion as Group B2 winners as they defeated relegated Malta 6-1, meaning Türkiye's 2-1 defeat of the third play-off bound side, Northern Ireland, was not enough to stay in first-place contention.

Both Group B1 games were drawn, meaning Czechia remain top, ahead of their Matchday 6 hosts Wales on overall goal difference, while Montenegro stay within three points of the side they visit on Tuesday, third-placed Albania. Goal difference is also all that splits the top two in Group B4, Scotland staying top ahead of Belgium as they beat fellow play-off contenders Israel by the same 6-0 scoreline that the Red Flames defeated already-relegated Luxembourg.

Two Matchday 6 deciders were set up in Group B3 as Portugal beat Latvia 5-0 and Finland won 4-0 in Slovakia. On Tuesday, Finland host Portugal, who scored twice in added time to beat the second-placed side 2-0 on Matchday 1 while Latvia welcome Slovakia looking to win to pip their opponents to the play-offs.

Group B1

Czechia 1-1 Albania

Montenegro 1-1 Wales

Group B2

Türki̇ye 2-1 Northern Ireland

Switzerland 6-1 Malta

Group B3

Slovakia 0-4 Finland

Portugal 5-0 Latvia

Group B4

Scotland 6-0 Israel

Belgium 6-0 Luxembourg

League C

There are eight play-off slots on offer for the six group winners and two best runners-up, and Hungary joined previously confirmed pair Greece and Romania in booking their place tonight. Hungary’s 2-1 win in Azerbaijan sealed Group C3 first place meaning they, like Greece and Romania, are also promoted.

Group C1 still has three contenders as Estonia won to join Bosnia and Herzegovina on ten points, two ahead of Lithuania who remain able to overtake both. Croatia went top of Group C2 on overall goal difference as they won 1-0 in Kosovo, who had not previously dropped a point (but were still confirmed in the play-offs today due to results elsewhere). Kazakhstan drew 1-1 in Armenia in Group C6 but can still be overtaken on Tuesday by Belarus. In Group C4, the Faroe Islands won 3-2 in Georgia to make sure of second place behind Greece but must wait to see if that will be enough for a play-off.

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Lithuania

Liechtenstein 0-5 Estonia

Group C2

Bulgaria 3-1 Gibraltar

Kosovo 0-1 Croatia

Group C3

Azerbaijan 1-2 Hungary

Andorra 0-1 North Macedonia

Group C4

Georgia 2-3 Faroe Islands

Group C5

Moldova 0-0 Romania

Group C6

Armenia 1-1 Kazakhstan

The four League A group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil, while 32 nations will also progress to the play-offs at the end of the year (12 each from League A and League B and eight from League C). The play-off contenders will compete for seven more spots in Brazil and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.

Promotion and relegation is also at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League. The qualifiers conclude with the last two sets of fixtures in June.