Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup Matchday 6 round-up: Denmark, France and Spain qualify

Denmark, France and Spain will join Germany at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, after securing the last three direct qualification places at the conclusion of the Women's European Qualifiers league stage.

The remaining League A teams will progress to autumn's play-offs, while promotion and relegations were also decided in Leagues B and C ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

We round up all the action from Matchday 6.

Final group standings

League A

Group A1

Italy led Sweden by two goals but later conceded twice to draw with Sweden FIGC via Getty Images

Serbia 1-4 Denmark

Denmark have qualified for consecutive Women's World Cups for the first time since the 1990s, thanks to a stylish win against already-relegated Serbia. Cecilie Fløe, who scored against Sweden on Friday, registered her second senior international goal eight minutes in after a cross from Sofie Bredgaard. Amalie Vangsgaard made it 2-0 six minutes later, but Serbia soon responded through Allegra Poljak’s long-range strike. Pernille Harder converted a penalty five minutes before half-time, and Vansgaard scored her second and Denmark's fourth with a superb shot into the top corner two minutes later.

Sweden 2-2 Italy

Sweden came back from two goals behind to draw with Italy, although Denmark's win meant the result did not impact the final standings in Group A1 and both teams face play-offs. The visitors had the first half's better chances and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, when Sofia Cantore set up Elisabetta Oliviero to score her second goal of Italy's qualifying campaign. Oliviero turned provider nine minutes later by assisting Martina Piemonte for the visitors' second, but Hanna Lundkvist and Fridolina Rolfö scored within three second-half minutes to salvage a point.

Group A2

Melvine Malard scored with a superb overhead kick to seal France's World Cup qualification UEFA via Getty Images

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland

An acrobatic overhead kick from Melvine Malard secured top spot and direct qualification for France. Republic of Ireland entered the final fixture on a three-match winning run, despite losing their opening two games of the campaign, but France dominated much of the first half and achieved a 40th-minute breakthrough when Selma Bacha's corner found its way to Malard for a spectacular strike with her back to goal. Ireland chased an equaliser throughout the second half, but France held on for victory despite being reduced to ten players after Thiniba Samoura's 72nd-minute dismissal.

Netherlands 3-1 Poland

France's win meant victory for the Netherlands against Poland wasn't enough to secure automatic qualification, with the Oranje Leeuwinnen finishing two points behind in second. Wieke Kaptein headed in from an Esmee Brugts cross to open the scoring midway through the first half. Kerstin Casparij came off the bench on the hour-mark and delivered an excellent cross for Romée Leuchter to volley in one minute later, before Liz Rijsbergen added a third. Ewelina Kamczyk got a late consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot.

Group A3

Georgia Stanway was among England's goalscorers, as they finished second behind Spain in Group A3 Getty Images

Iceland 1-6 Spain

Knowing that victory would take them to Brazil, Spain cruised to direct qualification against Iceland. The World Cup holders led from the fifth minute, when Vicky López produced a smart finish after a swift passing move. Edna Imade got her League A-leading fifth goal of the campaign following a one-two with Ona Batlle, who then played the ball into the path of Salma Paralluelo to make it 3-0 before half-time. Vicky scored a thunderbolt from distance for her second, before Linda Líf Boama pulled one back with her first Iceland goal. Substitute Clàudia Pina picked up a loose ball and scored Spain’s fifth, then Aitana Bonmatí got her first international goal since the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 semi-final winner against Germany after intercepting a ball from Iceland goalkeeper Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir.

England 3-0 Ukraine

England knew a Spain win would leave the European champions in the play-offs regardless of their result, but they still secured victory against their relegated visitors. Lauren James hit the post 12 minutes in, but shortly afterwards helped create England’s opener by sending in the cross that Jess Carter headed in. Georgia Stanway made it 2-0 after Keira Walsh and Alessia Russo combined to set her up late in the first half. In the 67th minute, substitute Beth Mead got her 40th England goal with a swerving free-kick.

Group A4

Germany finished their campaign unbeaten with five wins and a draw Getty Images

Slovenia 0-2 Germany

Slovenia’s debut League A campaign ended in relegation following defeat to the group winners. Having confirmed direct qualification on Matchday 5, Germany made eight changes to their line-up and Slovenia were on top for much of the first half. But the visitors went ahead when Sarai Linder flicked on a 40th-minute Klara Bühl corner and Lara Prašnikar touched the ball into her own net. Five minutes into the second half, Shekiera Martinez got her first senior Germany goal on her fifth cap, pouncing when Slovenia goalkeeper Zala Meršnik parried a long-range Melissa Kössler shot.

Norway 2-1 Austria

Slovenia's defeat meant Austria avoided relegation despite losing to Norway. The hosts dominated first-half possession, but the visitors stood firm until shortly after half-time. Norway made their pressure pay after the break, leading 2-0 by minute 48 after Thea Bjelde headed in and Caroline Graham Hansen converted Julie Blakstad's cross. Austria responded quickly by pulling a goal back through Barbara Dunst and their goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif kept her side within touching distance by saving a Graham Hansen penalty, but Norway ultimately saw out their third victory of the campaign.

Play-off draw

League B

Albania and Slovakia claimed the last two of the 12 play-off spots on offer, while Wales, Portugal and Scotland joined Switzerland in earning promotion to League A. In Group B1, Wales defeated Czechia 3-1 in a straight decider for first place and they are joined in the play-offs by Albania, who secured a 5-2 win that relegated Montenegro.

There was also a direct promotion decider in Group B3 where Portugal finished first on overall goal difference despite a 3-1 loss to Finland. Slovakia are into the play-offs after their 2-1 win in Latvia but are also one of the two third-placed teams relegated. Latvia finished fourth and are also relegated.

Scotland topped Group B4 on overall goal difference after their 5-1 win against Israel (also in the play-offs but relegated as a third-place team) was enough to hold off Belgium, who defeated Luxembourg 7-0. In Group B2, Switzerland ended with the best League B record as they won 2-1 in Northern Ireland (who finished third but maintain League B status), and second-placed Türkiye defeated relegated Malta 3-0.

Group B1

Wales 3-1 Czechia

Albania 5-2 Montenegro

Group B2

Northern Ireland 1-2 Switzerland

Malta 0-3 Türki̇ye

Group B3

Finland 3-1 Portugal

Latvia 1-2 Slovakia

Group B4

Luxembourg 0-7 Belgium

Israel 1-5 Scotland

League C

Belarus, Croatia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania joined Greece, Hungary, Kosovo and Romania in reaching the play-offs. Lithuania began the action third in Group C1 but, by beating Liechtenstein 2-0, finished top, also earning a first promotion to League B. It came down to a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-breaker with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia, who drew 1-1 to both miss out.

Kosovo’s 8-0 victory in Gibraltar secured promotion as Group C2 winners; their overall goal difference meant they overtook Croatia, who also made the play-offs as one of the best two runners-up after beating Bulgaria 4-0. The other two vacant play-off slots were filled in the three-team Group C6, where Belarus won 6-0 against Armenia to earn promotion ahead of Kazakhstan, who still reached the play-offs as the other of the two best runners-up.

Group C4 winners Greece prevailed 3-2 in Georgia to end with the only 100% record in any of the leagues. In Group C3, promoted Hungary defeated Andorra 6-1 but Azerbaijan’s 3-1 victory in North Macedonia was not enough to end as one of the best runners-up. Moldova secured second place in Group C5 behind Romania with a 2-0 win in Cyprus, but miss out on the play-offs as a runner-up along with Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Faroe Islands.

Group C1

Estonia 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Lithuania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Group C2

Croatia 4-0 Bulgaria

Gibraltar 0-8 Kosovo

Group C3

Hungary 6-1 Andorra

North Macedonia 1-3 Azerbaijan

Group C4

Georgia 2-3 Greece

Group C5

Cyprus 0-2 Moldova

Group C6

Belarus 6-0 Armenia