England's Alex Greenwood on Women's Finalissima: 'A packed-out Wembley is always special'

European champions England take on South American counterparts Brazil in the first-ever Women's Finalissima at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Thursday 6 April, and defender Alex Greenwood knows it will be quite the occasion.

The 29-year-old was part of the England team that won Women's EURO 2022 in front of a competition-record crowd at Wembley, and the Manchester City left-back is sure that the inaugural Women's Finalissima will be another milestone in the development of the female game.

On the Women's Finalissima

It's massive and at a packed-out Wembley, which is always special as well. It's a game that is happening for the first time, so it's brilliant that we're a part of it. And it's brilliant for women's football. The development, especially recently over the past year, it's just exploded. You've got this game, two of the best countries in the world competing for silverware. How good is that?

[Brazil] are a top nation with some incredible individuals. I've played [against] them a number of times, and they always cause us problems and [give] us a test. I always look forward to playing against Brazil for those reasons. Sometimes you never know what you are going to get, and it's a really good competition to have before you go into a World Cup.

On Brazil forward Marta

The word 'icon' is really relevant for [Brazil forward Marta]. She has single-handedly grown the game [because of] how talented she is, what she has achieved in her career, and to still be playing as well at such a high level and still [be] so good is a compliment to herself. She was someone I always looked up to when I was growing up and someone who I wanted to be.

Playing against her was a little bit overwhelming when I first [faced] her because you watch this player on TV and you hear about her, you see her and then you play against her. She is an incredible footballer.

On England's Women's EURO celebrations

I laugh because it's hard to even put [it] into words. I would almost describe it as an out-of-body experience – I couldn't really control my emotions or feelings – but, at the same time, it was like: 'Oh my God, we've done it, we've won!' I think my first thought was, obviously, to embrace the girls and celebrate with them, but then [go over] straight to my family – straight to that left corner by the dugout, find my people and just celebrate with them.

Where does England's team spirit come from? It's natural, it's organic. It comes from people being allowed to be themselves, which is something, definitely, Sarina [Wiegman] has brought into this group. When you've got 23 women, you've got 23 different personalities and everyone brings something different: some are quiet, some are loud. [To be] allowed to be that person and be open about it, it almost makes the team [feel] a lot more relaxed, and we are a really, really close team.

On England's World Cup prospects

We've played [in a major tournament] last summer and [we] play again this summer – it's quite unique that that happens. So it's a sense of momentum. It's the cliché answer that maybe you don't want, but we really do take each game as it comes. Of course, we want to be ready for 22 July, which is the priority, [and to be] fit and healthy and in a really good place, and we'll go from there.

