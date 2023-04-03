England's Alessia Russo on Women's Finalissima: 'It is going to be really special'

England's four-goal super-sub at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, Alessia Russo is looking to grab the attention again as European champions England take on South American counterparts Brazil in the first-ever Women's Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Thursday 6 April.

With that Women's EURO final still fresh in the memory, the 24-year-old is looking forward to feeling the Wembley crowd behind her again, and is well aware that her side are helping to inspire girls around the world to get involved.

On the Women's Finalissima

I can't wait. That's what it's all about: not only competing against the top teams in the world but also at Wembley where we have so many good memories. We get to play in front of our fans and all our friends and family so it's going to be really special, and something that we're all really looking forward to. And it being the first one as well, it's nice that these kinds of events are happening in the women's game.

It will be a huge test. [Brazil] are one of the world's best [teams] for a reason. The style of play is something different to what we faced [before], which will be exciting. You want to play against all different styles of football and against the top teams in the world [and] they are exactly one of those, so it will be a great occasion. Hopefully, a great display of football and a chance, hopefully, to create a bit of history but also gather our fans back at Wembley.

Waxworks of Marta and Pelé side by side in the Brazilian FA museum AFP via Getty Images

On being pitched as the new Marta

Firstly, [I have] massive shoes to fill. She is a player that I used to idolise when I was growing up. What she's done for the women's game and the marks she's left and the legacy she has is unbelievable. She is really special and really one of a kind. She was a technician, she was a goalscorer [and] she was everywhere on the pitch. She is a huge credit to Brazil, she is a huge credit to women's football and someone that has left a massive legacy on the game.

On 'that' Women's EURO goal against Sweden

It's funny: in the moment, I don't think I really thought too much about it. I missed the first shot and I knew I wanted to react quickly and try to get another shot off. [I] didn't know it was going to come off the back of my heel. I had a defender in front of me so I couldn't have turned and I had [another defender] recovering to the side. So I just thought I needed to get it in the back of the net as quickly as possible and the back of my heel was the best route. I didn't even know it went through [the defender's] legs until I'd seen it.

Luckily it came off, [otherwise] I would have had a few unhappy team-mates. It was great and [for] the whole tournament we were able to play with instinct [and] play with confidence. That's exactly what we did all the way from the first game to the final.

On inspiring a new generation to play football

I used to love watching World Cups, European Championships – everything. I don't think I've ever seen myself as a role model – I just love playing football, I have ever since I was a young girl, I was presented with opportunities and [I] took them. And I think that's the biggest message to [young players]: get involved, get stuck in, and who knows what could happen?

The standard of women's football right now is the highest it's ever been and it's only getting better, so there are going to be so many tough challenges ahead. I'm still a young player, so I'm still just trying to get better every day and focus on, obviously, scoring [and] being involved as much as I can. I love playing, I love scoring. For us now, [the mission is] just to go on: keep putting in great performances and, hopefully, winning things and paving the way for the next generation.