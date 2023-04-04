England vs Brazil 2023 Women's Finalissima preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 victors England take on CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022 winners Brazil in the 2023 Women's Finalissima on Thursday 6 April.

Women's Finalissima 2023 at a glance When: Thursday 6 April (20:45 CET, 19:45 local time, 15:45 in Brazil)

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

What: European champions England vs South American champions Brazil

Following Argentina's victory against Italy in the first men's Finalissima at Wembley last June (and Portugal restoring European pride at the futsal version in Buenos Aires), women's football now takes centre stage at England's national stadium. It was there in July that the Lionesses beat Germany to win UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in front of a capacity crowd, and Wembley is sold out again as England take on the 2022 Copa América Femenina victors.

Sarina Wiegman was able to name the same XI for all six EURO games but not all those starters are available on Thursday. All-time top scorer Ellen White has retired while EURO Player of the Tournament Beth Mead, playmaker Fran Kirby and centre-back Millie Bright are all injured. Lauren James, left out of the EURO squad, has begun to fulfil her promise as a thrilling attacking talent this season while in-form Rachel Daly, left-back at EURO, is now more likely to start at centre-forward. Wiegman's canny use of substitutes, particularly Alessia Russo and Ella Toone should they not start, also means Brazil can never relax.

As for Brazil, Marta suffered an injury last week to join Debinha and Nycole Raysla in missing out, but talents like Barcelona's Geyse still make them an exciting watch. Coach Pia Sundhage was the star for Sweden in 1984 when they won the inaugural Women's EURO, beating England on penalties not too far from Wembley in Luton.

England and Brazil are preparing for the summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where both teams have strong hopes of adding a first global title to their continental crowns. For now, though, they have their sights set on another, new, trophy at Wembley.

England: Earps; Bronze, Willamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway; Kelly, James, Hemp; Daly

Brazil: Luciana; Bruninha, Lauren, Rafaelle, Tamires; Ana Vitória, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Adriana; Geyse, Bia Zaneratto

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

The Lionesses remain unbeaten in 29 games since Sarina Wiegman took over in autumn 2021. In that time, England have scored 137 goals and conceded just nine, while keeping 20 clean sheets. They lost their most recent encounter with Brazil, in Middlesbrough in 2019, but go into this first ever Finalissima as favourites, even though Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy has replaced Chelsea's injured Millie Bright in the squad﻿. The South American champions are no pushovers, but Wiegman has steered her side to victory against all but two of the 18 opponents she has faced to date with England.

Carlos Machado, Brazil reporter

With South American title-winners Lorena, Tainara, Angelina and Debinha all out, along with Duda Sampaio, Nycole and the talismanic Marta, Brazil are injury-plagued, but should still be competitive. Pia Sundhage is still looking to hone her side's tactical edge with the summer's World Cup in mind. Brazil have a clear identity but this game will be a major test, mainly to their engine room, where consistency is still the﻿ biggest headache for their Swedish coach.

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "For us as a technical staff, this will be the last chance to see the players within our England environment before we come together for the final [World Cup] preparation phase in June. This is a major new trophy, and to compete for it at a sold-out Wembley is another special moment, both for us as a team but also for our fans."

Pia Sundhage, Brazil coach: "I think England have a very strong team understanding. I won't say what, but there are things we're also really good at doing and you'll see in the game. We need to deal with their main players, to block attacking plays. I believe we have the confidence to do that, not allowing them to enter our box. If we can, we have a good chance of winning."