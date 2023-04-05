Where to watch Women's Finalissima 2023: TV, streaming
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
European champions England take on South American champions Brazil in the Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday 6 April; find out how to watch it wherever you are.
The winners of UEFA Women's EURO 2022, England are taking on South American champions Brazil in the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday 6 April.
Where to watch Women's Finalissima on TV and online in Europe
UEFA.tv will stream the match in all territories except for South America and all territories where UEFA has an appointed broadcast partner (as listed below).
Andorra: Canal+
Czech Republic: AMC Sport
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Finland: YLE
France: Canal+
Hungary: AMC Sport
Iceland: Vodafone
Israel: Charlton
Italy: RAI
Monaco: Canal+
Netherlands: ESPN
Norway: TV 2
Poland: TVP
Portugal: Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: ITV
Romania: Antena
Slovakia: AMC Sport
Spain: RTVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG, SRF2, RTS, RSI, Canal+
Türkiye: Saran
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: ITV
Where to watch Women's Finalissima in the rest of the world
Central America: ESPN
Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
French Overseas Territories: Canal+
French Guyana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antarctic lands, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna
Haiti: Canal+
Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe
United States and US Territories: Univision (Spanish language rights)
American Samoa, Guam and the Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands