Where to watch Women's Finalissima 2023: TV, streaming

The winners of UEFA Women's EURO 2022, England are taking on South American champions Brazil in the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday 6 April.

Where to watch Women's Finalissima on TV and online in Europe

UEFA.tv will stream the match in all territories except for South America and all territories where UEFA has an appointed broadcast partner (as listed below).

Andorra: Canal+

Czech Republic: AMC Sport

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Finland: YLE

France: Canal+

Hungary: AMC Sport

Iceland: Vodafone

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI

Monaco: Canal+

Netherlands: ESPN

Norway: TV 2

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: ITV

Romania: Antena

Slovakia: AMC Sport

Spain: RTVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG, SRF2, RTS, RSI, Canal+

Türkiye: Saran

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: ITV

Where to watch Women's Finalissima in the rest of the world

Central America: ESPN

Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

French Overseas Territories: Canal+

French Guyana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antarctic lands, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna

Haiti: Canal+

Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe

United States and US Territories: Univision (Spanish language rights)

American Samoa, ﻿Guam and the Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands﻿