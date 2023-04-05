Brazil's Geyse on the Women's Finalissima, England and her thwarted dream of playing in a Women's EURO

This is an edited version of an interview that features in the official Women's Finalissima match programme.

Last year’s Copa América Femenina was perfect for Brazil in every sense. Not only did the Seleção lift the trophy, but they won six games out of six and scored 20 goals without shipping a single one in return.

A 1-0 victory in the final against hosts Colombia at the Estadio Alfonso López in Bucaramanga capped off a tournament which once again established Brazil as the pre-eminent force in South American women's football.

Geyse da Silva Ferreira, or Geyse as the Barcelona forward is simply known, was a late substitute in that showpiece last July, coming on at the end as Brazil defended the lead handed to them by Debinha six minutes before half-time.

2022 Copa América Femenina final: Brazil vs Colombia

Now, having seen England defeat Germany in their own continental final, she cannot wait to run out for her country at Wembley Stadium for the first Women's Finalissima.

"It's a huge game, not just for me but for all of my team-mates who've made it this far," she says. "I can't wait to play and try to win the trophy. It'll be a great experience for me but especially for women's football and its development.

"It's really important – and seeing that women's football keeps on growing is really satisfying. I think a game such as this one will open many doors for women's football, with the stadium being full as well. We'll just enjoy the moment playing in a packed stadium and make the most of our fans' support and give it our all."

Performing on the biggest stage is nothing new for a footballer who left her home country to join Madrid CFF while still a teenager. A prolific spell at Benfica – she scored 16 goals in her first four matches in the Portuguese second division – followed before she moved back to the Spanish capital. In June 2022, she made the switch to Barcelona after finishing as joint-top scorer in the Spanish top flight, contributing almost half of Madrid's goals during the season.

Top Scorer: Geyse's Barcelona goals

Little wonder that she went into last summer’s Copa América full of confidence.

"Achieving what we set out to do in the Copa América, which was to win it, was the fruit of daily work," she says. "Getting to take part in the first Finalissima against England, who are one of the best teams in the world, is a really big deal. We'll go into the game full of desire and keen to bring the trophy home."

There will be some familiar faces in both camps this evening, with Geyse having lined up alongside both Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh for her club side this season. Barcelona currently boast a 100% winning record in Liga F so far this season, scoring 101 goals and conceding just five.

In international football, though, Geyse knows there are few bigger challenges than facing an England team unbeaten under coach Sarina Wiegman, and on English soil to boot. So did she take some time out and watch last summer's UEFA Women's EURO?

Brazil show their appreciation to Swedish coach Pia Sundhage AFP via Getty Images

"I did. It was a great competition, stronger than the Copa América," she says. "Personally speaking, I'd rather play in a EURO than a Copa América, but I can't with my country! I'll have to stick with the Copa América but, anyway, it's a really great competition."

Few England fans would disagree, and Brazil's coach Pia Sundhage would have taken more than a passing interest in last summer's tournament as well, with her home country Sweden reaching the last four before being losing out to the eventual champions at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sundhage took on the Brazil job in 2019, shortly after the country had suffered a disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France. She said in 2020 that she felt she was in "the right place at the right time", and Geyse is quick to pay tribute to the coach behind Brazil's subsequent Copa América glory.

"It's hard to overstate how much Pia has helped out Brazil," she says. "She's had a big influence on us and has been really important for us. Speaking on behalf of everyone, I think she's been really important for us. I've seen how we've improved in every game and training session, and I'm really grateful she's come in and embraced Brazil and helped us out."

Women's Finalissima venue guide: Wembley

With this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand looming as well, the Finalissima kicks off a huge year of international tests for Geyse, who has come a long way since she first kicked a ball on her local beach in Maragogi on Brazil's east coast.

"I started playing football with friends on the beach, then an opportunity came up through my PE teacher to go and play in a team," she says. "I accepted the offer and from then on more opportunities came my way.

"It was a bit tough in the past because I had to get up early and go to the capital to play football, but nowadays I think women's football is more valued than in the past. Every step that we take in women's football gives us joy that we're able to show we're capable of doing well. It would be an honour to represent my country again and win another trophy for Brazil."