Women's Finalissima squads: England and Brazil

The Women's Finalissima squads have been finalised, with England and Brazil naming their selections for Thursday's match at Wembley Stadium in London.

England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Jess Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City),  Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Alex Greenwood: 'A packed Wembley is always special'

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Camila (Santos), Leticia (Corinthians), Luciana (Ferroviária)

Defenders: Antonia (Levante), Fernanda (São Paulo), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Tamires (Corinthians), Tarciane (Corinthians), Yasmim (Corinthians)

Midfielders: Ary (Racing Louisville), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Duda Francelino (Flamengo), Portilho (Corinthians), Rafaelle (Arsenal), Andressa Alves (Roma), Duda Santos (Palmeiras), Luana (Corinthians), Beatriz Zaneratto (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Geyse (Barcelona), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage)

Coach: Pia Sundhage