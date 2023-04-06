Women's Finalissima: England's Keira Walsh named official Player of the Match

Keira Walsh was named the official Women's Finalissima Player of the Match after England's penalty shoot-out triumph against Brazil at Wembley.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel said: "She managed the game very well; offensively she showed good technique and a good range of passing, and defensively she was very important."

Playing in the heart of the England team, the Barcelona midfielder had an impact at both ends of the pitch, inspiring her side to dominate the first half and, with England holding on to a 1-0 lead, showcasing her defensive qualities in the second period as the final hosts came under sustained pressure.

"For women's football to have this for the first time and for England to be a part of it is a very special feeling for us and for the fans," said Walsh. "I think for the players who came before us, it's a massive step for women's football and we appreciate everything they did in their England shirts before we came. They've made our lives a lot easier to play in games like this."