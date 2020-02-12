The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO begins with the qualifying draw streamed at 13:30 CET on 13 February, with 24 entrants including debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Spain won the first edition in 2019 in Portugal, who were runners-up ahead of bronze-medallists Russia and fellow semi-finalists Ukraine. The 2021 edition will also end with a four-team knockout final tournament next February.

2019 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Portugal

The calendar



Qualifying draw: 13:30 CET, 13 February 2020

Preliminary round: 5–10 May 2020

Main round: 1–6 September 2020

Finals draw: tbc

Final tournament: 11/12 & 13/14 February 2021

How the draw works

Preliminary round: 5–10 May 2020

The 13 nations with the highest ranking as per the UEFA Women’s Futsal National Teams Coefficient Rankings receive a bye.

The other 11 entrants will enter in the preliminary round.

The draw will produce one groups of three teams and two of four, played as one-venue mini-tournaments.

The teams are split into three seeding tiers according to their coefficient.

Lithuania, Moldova and Gibraltar have been pre-selected as hosts and will be drawn from Pot 1, placed in Groups A and B according to their seeding tier (Gibraltar or Moldova would fill position 4 in Group A rather than 3 if drawn first).

Pot 2 consists of the three remaining lowest ranked teams; they will be will be placed in position 3 (or 4 if available) in Groups A to C, missing out the groups which already have a host assigned to that position.

Pot 3 consists of the second tier of teams, with Armenia and Belgium placed to take position 2 in the groups in which Lithuania have not been drawn.

Pot 4 consists of the teams to fill position 1.

The three group winners advance to the main round join the 13 teams given byes.

Pot 1 (hosts)

Lithuania (position 2)

Moldova (4 if Group A, 3 if Groups B or C)

Gibraltar (4 if Group A, 3 if Groups B or C)

Pot 2 (position 3, and 4 in Group A if available)

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Pot 3 (position 2)

Armenia

Belgium

Pot 4 (position 1)

Kazakhstan

Serbia

Netherlands



2019 highlights: Russia beat Ukraine on penalties for bronze

Main round: 1–6 September 2020

The 13 teams given byes and the three preliminary round winners will be drawn into four groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments.

Four teams have been pre-selected as hosts and will be drawn from Pot 5, placed in groups according to their seeding tier.

Pot 6 consists of Slovenia and the three preliminary round winners, to fill position 4 in each group.

Pots 7, 8 and 9 consists of the teams to fill positions 3, 2 and 1 respectively, minus the hosts.

Based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, Spain and Gibraltar cannot be drawn into the same group. Should Gibraltar qualify for the main round, and have been drawn into the same group as Spain, they will be swapped with the relevant team from the next available group.

The four group winners will advance to the knockout finals in mid-February, with one of the nations appointed as hosts.

Pot 5 (hosts)

Ukraine (position 1)

Croatia (2)

Sweden (3)

Belarus (3)

Pot 6 (position 4)

Slovenia

Preliminary round winners x 3

Pot 7 (position 3)

Czech Republic

Poland

Pot 8 (position 2)

Hungary

Finland

Italy

Pot 9 (position 1)

Spain (holders)

Portugal

Russia

