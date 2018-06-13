Spain-Portugal UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2018/19 Final

Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar - Porto
Final
Spain
4-0 -
Portugal
  • Mayte 3'02''
  • Anita 5'10''
  • Romero 9'30''
  • Sotelo 35'55''
      Spain

        Substitutes
            Live statistics
            Corners
            9
            Total attempts
            18
            On target
            10
            Off target
            6
            Blocked
            2
            Disciplinary matters
            0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

            Portugal

              Substitutes
                  Live statistics
                  Corners
                  12
                  Total attempts
                  36
                  On target
                  12
                  Off target
                  13
                  Blocked
                  11
                  Disciplinary matters
                  4 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
