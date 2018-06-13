Matches
Spain
4
-
0
-
Portugal
Spain-Portugal UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2018/19 Final
Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar
-
Porto
2018/19,
Final
Spain
4
-
0
-
Portugal
Mayte 3'02''
Anita 5'10''
Romero 9'30''
Sotelo 35'55''
1
2
3
4
5
Foul count
1
2
3
4
5
Spain
Substitutes
Live statistics
Corners
9
Total attempts
18
On target
10
Off target
6
Blocked
2
Disciplinary matters
0
0
Portugal
Substitutes
Live statistics
Corners
12
Total attempts
36
On target
12
Off target
13
Blocked
11
Disciplinary matters
4
0
